New Silent Hill PS5 Game Reveal Date Reportedly Leaked

The long-awaited next chapter in Konami’s beloved Silent Hill franchise still has a chance to be revealed this year, it seems.

For those not aware, rumors concerning a sequel or reboot, of sorts, have been doing the rounds online for months now, with several parties, including Sony and former Konami employee Hideo Kojima all tipped to be involved in some form or fashion. Sadly, the collective hopes of fans around the world ultimately led to disappointment back in the summer when Sony, heavily rumored to reveal a new Silent Hill project during its initial PlayStation 5 showcase, had absolutely nothing of the sort to feature – not even a teaser.

The current situation, then, is much like before. Konami, reluctant to acknowledge rumors, has remained tight-lipped regarding the future of the popular survival horror IP, with the only concrete information available being that various members of the original game’s development team are working on something.

According to the claims of business analyst Roberto Serrano, however, there’s still one event left in the current calendar year that could – and reportedly will – play host to a special announcement. The rumor, as shared over on Twitter, stipulates that the world premiere of a fresh Silent Hill title will take place at The Game Awards in December and, what’s more, will be confirmed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive experience.

The event, presented and produced by video game journalist Geoff Keighley since its inception in 2014, has served as the staging ground for several major revelations in the past, including NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 back in 2018 and FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Silent Hill almost certainly fits the bill as big enough to wow audiences at this year’s show, then, though it’s worth noting that Serrano provides no source for the leak, so we’d recommend exercising extreme caution.

Whatever the outcome, fans won’t have to wait long in order to discern the truth for themselves, as The Game Awards take place on December 12th as a digital-only event due to COVID-19.