‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ fans are feeling Boo Boo the Fooled after another showcase with no news

Hollow Knight fans are once again feeling like a Broken Vessel after another video game showcase without Silksong. We’re starting to wonder whether this game even still exists.

Game Awards organizers Geoff Keighley held his E3-substitute Summer Game Fest livestream earlier today. A few fans of Aussie studio Team Cherry tried to manifest some Silksong news. A couple of them posted photos of the titular characters with a clown wig and red nose almost as if they knew they were about to be Boo Boo the Fooled. Fool us once? shame on us. Fool us for the fourteenth time? Well, again. Shame on us, really.

Man I just cannot wait for the Silksong news at todays #SummerGameFest It's totally happening… why is everyone laughing? pic.twitter.com/K6WAd35IeX — Curtman (@curtman247) June 9, 2022

The world if we got a #SilkSong release date pic.twitter.com/FCjHIc7hoy — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) June 9, 2022

But sadly it was another no bueno event for Hollow Knighteers. The showcase revealed a remake of The Last Of Us Part 1 as well as new trailers for a One Piece turn-based JRPG, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and more. But sadly no silk was songed.

Hollow Knight stans were pretty gutted about the lack of news. So much so that the game began trending on Twitter after the showcase. One fan tweeted “oh the misery” after Keighley’s livestream finished. Extremely relatable. That’s also me when Papa Miyamoto doesn’t show Bayonetta 3 or a new mainline Fire Emblem game in a Nintendo Direct.

oh the misery — mossbag (@mossbag69) June 9, 2022

There was no Silksong news at Summer Game Fest today. Better luck next summer. — mossbag (@mossbag69) June 9, 2022

It’s worth mentioning we still could get some Silksong news by the end of the month. I know, I know but hear us out. Team Cherry updated its media kit on May 28th for the first time in 2 years. The studio didn’t add much beyond a few logos and a fact sheet but some eager fans claim this is a sign we could be getting some actual crumbs of info soon. Maybe at a Nintendo Direct? Huge if true.

Team Cherry updated their press kit on May 28th 2022 (first time in over 2 years).



They added some logos & fact sheet



No new real info BUT it does let us speculate as to why TC would take the time to make this… 🤔



Possibly ahead of some sort of showcase??? pic.twitter.com/5yZVS4fUeu — Relyea (@helyearelyea) June 9, 2022

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in February 2019 for Nintendo Switch and PC. Its predecessor Hollow Knight, the inaugural game from its South Australian creators, first released on PC in 2017.