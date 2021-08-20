Skyrim Is Getting An Anniversary Edition With Even More New Content

Not that it was ever really dead and buried, what with the near-endless number of rereleases it has had over the years, but The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is getting resurrected (perhaps for the last time, though who really knows) this year in the form of an Anniversary Edition.

Because you definitely don’t feel old enough, yes, Bethesda’s acclaimed RPG set in the frost-covered peaks of Nirn turns 10 this year, and obviously, the best way to celebrate that occasion is by delivering the very same game you played almost a decade ago. Well, almost identical, at least, as this time around, there are a few new additions and changes being made.

First and foremost, this so-called definitive version not only includes the original base game, but all of its expansions. In addition to that, the developer confirmed during its dedicated Skyrim panel at this year’s QuakeCon that hundreds of Creation Club mods will be present right off the bat, including new quests, abilities, and modes.

Among these are the addition of fishing, a survival mode, and so-called “Saints and Seducers” quests. These three pieces of content will be made available to all existing owners of Skyrim‘s Special Edition, which is also getting a free update for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. All the above is scheduled for release on November 11th.

The package, while admittedly impressive, isn’t such a big deal for PC owners who have had access to endless amount of fan-made content over the years. Though for console gamers, this undoubtedly represents the absolute best version of The Elder Scrolls‘ most recent entry. Will you be taking up arms against Alduin as the Dragonborn once more later this year? Let us know in the usual place below!