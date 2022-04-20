Sonic fans aren’t happy paying $45 for 30-year-old games

Sonic Origins, a video game compilation that includes four side-scrolling games from the original Sonic the Hedgehog series, will be released to all the latest platforms on June 23, 2022, but Sonic fans are displeased with the steep prices. Sega has revealed that Sonic Origins will be a remastered collection of Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

Sonic the Hedgehog was initially released in 1991 (31 years ago), followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 1992, Sonic CD in 1993 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles in 1994. Considering that these Sega Genesis gems came out in the 90s, it’s perfectly understandable that fans are reluctant to pay the ludicrous price of $39.99 for the base compilation and $44.99 for the deluxe compilation.

Clearly, inflation has had more of an impact than we thought, especially if Sega is bold enough to increase the prices by such a hefty amount. Naturally, some Sonic fans are demanding a “fix” and have refused to part with precious money, whereas others are begrudgingly parting with their hard-earned money.

The price For Sonic Origins deluxe edition

Yikes pic.twitter.com/DmmC3YrV60 — Sonic Frontiers (@Sonic_Frontier) April 20, 2022

Some have pointed out how Origins is double the price of Sonic Mania, which featured brand-new playable content.

I have one issue with Sonic Origins despite my hype; its price. The price here is double that of Mania. While I do get these are 4 games, fully remade from the ground-up, I still don't see why the price couldn't have been around $25 or $20. pic.twitter.com/FRmDX9Najd — Animanay (@Animanay) April 20, 2022

Others have pointed out that the same games (albeit not fully remastered versions) are already available for much cheaper on mobile devices and elsewhere.

Passing up on Sonic Origins until they fixed the price, I do not want to pay $40 for a collection that should be MUCH cheaper

I’ll stick to the 1 and 2 mobile ports ( + Decompilation) Sonic CD 2011 Ports and Sonic 3 AIR as the best versions of these games to me pic.twitter.com/gjmGASke43 — Co m on twiter (@Comontwiter) April 20, 2022

Following the success of recent games and the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise, Sonic has risen to prominence after years of dormancy, welcoming an all-new generation of fans. Sonic Origins aims to provide the “origins” of Sonic for those who may have jumped on the bandwagon without being overly familiar with the lore behind the “Blue Blur.”

Sonic Origins will be playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam. The Sega team has modified the games to smoothly run on modern consoles, including making Sonic 3 & Knuckles playable in a widescreen format.

Hopefully, when the Sonic fans revolt in their masses, Sega will reconsider the set price for Sonic Origins and peace will be restored.