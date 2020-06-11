Grand Theft Auto V Announced For PS5, Coming In 2021

Grand Theft Auto V, a game which, at seven years of age, should probably have slipped out of relevancy a long time ago, continues to move copies in its millions every month. Indeed, as one of the highest-selling video games of all time, the title has been an absolute juggernaut for Rockstar Games and now, we know that it’ll be coming to the PlayStation 5 in an “expanded and enhanced” form. Announced earlier today at Sony’s big reveal event for their new console, it’ll arrive on the PS5 in 2021, at which point all PlayStation Plus subscribers will also get GTA Online for free, even if they don’t own the base game.

Right now, it’s not exactly clear what this new edition will include, but we could get some fresh story content. If one thing’s for certain, it’s that Rockstar will no doubt be taking advantage of the console’s upgraded technology and increased power to make the game look better than it ever has. And frankly, we can’t wait to double dip and take GTA V for a spin on the PlayStation 5.

After all, with Grand Theft Auto 6 probably a long way off still and GTA Online proving to be insanely popular even now, so long after it first arrived, you can bet that the game will continue to find much success once it moves over to Sony’s new hardware. And though Rockstar is keeping quiet on what they’ve got planned for this expended edition, we’re hopeful to learn more in the near future now that it’s been formally announced.

But tell us, are you excited to hear that Grand Theft Auto V is coming to the PlayStation 5? Or were you hoping for a GTA 6 announcement during today’s PS5 reveal event? Take to the comments section down below and share your thoughts.