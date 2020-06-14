Sony Confirms Two Unexpected Timed PlayStation 5 Exclusives

At long last, Sony has finally revealed their PlayStation 5 console alongside a very exciting line-up of exciting new games. In fact, 26 total titles were shown off during this week’s presentation and nearly every single one looked gorgeous and impressive.

For many, the highlight was Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games’ followup to the wildly popular Horizon Zero Dawn, which boasted jaw-dropping vistas and new robot dinosaurs to tackle. Meanwhile, there was also Resident Evil 8: Village, which promises a dark, sinister adventure for series veterans to dig into.

Of course, there were a lot more where those came from and in a bit of a welcome surprise, Sony confirmed that two Bethesda titles that are headed to the console will be timed exclusives: Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo. Both of them will eventually make their way to the Xbox Series X, too, but again, they’ll be timed exclusives and debut on Sony’s hardware first, which will be a nice little bonus for PS5 owners.

For those unfamiliar with these titles, Deathloop is being described as an “innovative first-person shooter,” coming to us from the studio behind the Dishonored franchise. Stepping into the shoes of a character named Colt, you’ll be “trapped in a time loop on the enigmatic island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity.” Your only chance to escape will be to break the loop by uncovering information and taking out eight key targets before the day restarts once again.

Meanwhile, GhostWire Tokyo is billed as a “stunning action adventure game” where you’ll experience a unique vision of Tokyo and square off against a supernatural threat. Along the way you’ll also “harness paranormal abilities to solve the mystery of the disappearances and save the city.”

So, both of them sound pretty awesome and what we’ve seen of each title so far certainly seems promising. All in all, Sony is definitely putting together a wildly impressive line-up of games for the PlayStation 5 and now that the console has been revealed, we can’t wait to see what other surprises they have waiting for us in the lead-up to its release later this year. As always, watch this space for more.