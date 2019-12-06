Sony Confirms Final State Of Play Of 2019 For December 10th

And just like that, fading hopes of a Resident Evil 3 remake announcement have been reignited. Earlier today, The Game Awards presenter Geoff Keighley confirmed that the leaked title won’t be making an appearance at the show on December 13th. A crushingly disappointing confirmation, then, but now, it appears as if the true host to Capcom’s next big project has been revealed.

Sony has just confirmed that it intends to hold one final State of Play on December 10th, intended to give PlayStation 4 owners a taste of what’s to come over the next 12 months and beyond. With a running time of around 20-plus minutes, the platform holder will undoubtedly take the opportunity to talk more of its upcoming first-party titles such as The Last of Us: Part II and Ghosts of Tsushima, but what else?

2019's final episode of State of Play kicks off Tuesday, December 10 at 6:00am Pacific Time: https://t.co/pKfthQiDvh 20+ minutes of news, game reveals, and updates pic.twitter.com/pAQr7ZTHwL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 6, 2019

Well, given that this year’s Resident Evil 2 was first unveiled at Sony’s E3 presser back in 2018, it’s looking likely that Capcom has once again struck a deal with the publisher for its follow-up. It’s the most likely – and, at this point, heavily expected – outcome, but do note that this remains far from confirmation of Jill, Carlos and Nemesis making an appearance on-screen during the presentation. With that said, however, teasing comments provided on Twitter yesterday by prominent industry insider Daniel Ahmad heavily imply the above to be true.

Whatever the outcome, fans will finally have their answer in just a few short days. Should Sony‘s end-of-year show come and go without revealing anything, one final opportunity exists in the form of Jump Festa towards the end of December. Keep those digits tightly crossed, folks.

For everything we know so far about Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake, including leaked box art and potential release dates, see here.