Sony Discounts 21 Popular PlayStation 4 Games To $5 Or Less

These days, PlayStation Plus subscribers get all the fun when it comes to free games. However, this July, Sony was kind enough to discount over a dozen amazing titles on the PlayStation store to just $5 or less. They’re available to any player with a PSN account, so make your move while these amazing deals last.

First up, we’ve got Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Awarded the title of Game of the Year by many when it first came out, this open-world sandbox effort puts players in the shoes of a ring wraith. In an attempt to avenge your murdered family, you hack and slash your way through Sauron’s army of orcs – and it’s quite a ride.

Another game which players can now download at a low cost is the deluxe edition of Dragon Age: Inquisition. An equally acclaimed title, this one sets you loose in a sprawling world populated with monstrous dragons, each of which must be slain. As a word of warning, though, the game is quite difficult. Expect less God of War or The Witcher and more Dark Souls and Monster Hunter.

Elsewhere, PSN users will be able to play the astoundingly well-crafted Little Nightmares. The game is, as its title suggests, little. Clocking in at just a few hours of gameplay, it’s nowhere near as big as some of the aforementioned outings but don’t let its small size fool you, as this horror experience offers not just stunning graphics, but hauntingly-tense gameplay, too.

With the long-awaited samurai slasher Ghost of Tsushima finally releasing exclusively on the PlayStation 4 this month, there’s no shortage of great games to enjoy. But should you find yourself too low on cash to enjoy a newly-released AAA title, these discounts offer a perfect and, more importantly, affordable alternative and below, you can find the entire list of all 21 discounted games.

1. Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition – $5

2. Contra Anniversary Collection – $5

3. Little Nightmares – $5

4. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $5

5. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor: Game of the Year Edition – $5

6. Ruiner – $5

7. The Wolf Among Us – $4

8. Nex Machina – $5

9. Sundered – $5

10. Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition – $5

11. Rayman Legends – $5

12. The Technomancer – $4

13. Don’t Starve: Console Edition – $4

14. Mother Russia Bleeds – $4

15. Broforce – $4

16. Batman: The Telltale Series: The Complete Season – $4

17. This War of Mine – $5

18. Payday 2 – $5

19. Just Cause 3 – $4

20. Life is Strange: Complete Season – $4

21. Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $4

