Sony Promises There’s Plenty Of Life Still Left In The PlayStation 4

Holiday 2020 aims to finally bring new next-gen hardware into the hands of gamers across the world with the releases of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and Sony’s console, in particular is shaping up to be one hell of a machine full of incredible games. Of course, many of these upcoming titles will take advantage of all of the new features the PS5 will be capable of offering, such as ray tracing, higher framerates and resolutions, unique controller advancements, and even vast improvements to audio. It’s exciting stuff for early adopters, but what about those who either can’t afford to buy a PS5 or simply aren’t interested?

Well, Sony’s head of marketing, Eric Lempel, recently aimed to answer that question while speaking to Geoff Keighley. He didn’t give any indication of what the company may have up their sleeves for the future of the current generation’s PlayStation 4, but he seemed confident that gamers not looking to upgrade quite yet won’t be left out completely.

PS4 is a big part of everything we do, and it will continue to be a big part of everything we do. There’s a lot more to come for PS4. I think we’re seeing some of the greatest titles of this generation release in recent weeks, but that will continue. PS5 is the next generation product, but we’ve got a lot to come for people on PS4. There’s still a ton of life in that product.

Even better news for anyone holding out is the fact that many of the games already available on PS4 will be available on PS5 and offer cross-play between the two systems. So, if you finally decide to upgrade in the future, your progress will carry over to the new system, and if you don’t, you won’t be locked out of playing those games with your friends who have a PS5. This is an excellent move by Sony that’s going to make for a much smoother transition for many frugal gamers over the next few years.

The PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season for those looking for the newest and best, but thankfully, it seems PlayStation 4 owners will still have some great times to look forward to in the future, too.