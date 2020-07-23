Every Confirmed PlayStation 5 Game So Far
Sony’s wildly successful PlayStation 5 reveal gave us all the information we’d been waiting to hear about for months, including the announcement of 26 brand new games, plenty of cool accessories to look forward to and even the quite aesthetically-divisive hardware itself. We even know what the game cases will look like and how big the new DualSense controller is expected to be in comparison to the DualShock 4. Unfortunately, however, we still haven’t heard anything about a price, as it appears Sony and Microsoft are in a stand-off with one another in hopes of beating the other in value.
Because of this, we also don’t know much in the way of when we’ll get to pre-order the new hardware, but some HTML code listed on the PlayStation store seems to indicate that it’s likely to be sooner rather than later – though it appears only one console will be able to be reserved per household.
Those are some unfortunate unknowns left to contend with, but at least we do know quite a bit about the games coming to the system, including some of the exciting launch window titles. And below, you can find the complete list of every game currently confirmed for the PS5 (if we’ve forgotten any, feel free to let us know by dropping a comment in the usual place).
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST
PRAGMATA
RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART
RESIDENT EVIL 8 VILLAGE
DEMON’S SOULS
GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO
GRAN TURISMO 7
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
CYBERPUNK 2077
SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE
GODFALL
HITMAN 3
VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – BLOODLINES 2
KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRTS
DEATHLOOP
OUTRIDERS
SCARLET NEXUS
DYING LIGHT 2
OBSERVER SYSTEM REDUX
PROJECT ATHIA
RAINBOW SIX QUARANTINE
WATCH DOGS: LEGION
GODS AND MONSTERS
YAKUZA: LIKE A DRAGON
RETURNAL
NBA 2K21
MADDEN NFL 21
APEX LEGENDS
ASTRO’S PLAYROOM
BUGSNAX
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE
CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE
CHIVALRY 2
CHORUS
CONTROL
CRIS TALES
DESTINY 2
DESTRUCTION ALL-STARS
DIRT 5
DUSTBORN
FORTNITE
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH
GOTHIC
GRAND THEFT AUTO V
IN THE SOUND MIND
JETT: THE FAR SHORE
LITTLE DEVIL INSIDE
LORDS OF THE FALLEN 2
METAL HELLSLINGER
MICROMAN
ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM
PARADISE LOST
PLANET COASTER
QUANTUM ERROR
ROOTS OF PACHA
THE LAST OF US PART II
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
STARFIELD
SHERLOCK HOLMES: CHAPTER ONE
SOLAR ASH
STRAY
THE LORD OF THE RINGS GOLLUM
THE PATHLESS
TRIBES OF MIDGARD
WARFRAME
WRC 9
As you can see, there’s no shortage of high-quality content coming to the PlayStation 5 over the next year or so. Many of these, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, Bugsnax, Godfall and Astro’s Playroom are brand new games that are currently slated to be launch day titles. Meanwhile, current-gen hits like Destiny 2, Fortnite, Control, Grand Theft Auto V and Rainbow Six Siege are also getting enhanced versions for next-gen hardware.
Needless to say, you’ll have plenty of stuff to look forward to when the PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season.
Source: VGR
