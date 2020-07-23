Every Confirmed PlayStation 5 Game So Far

Sony’s wildly successful PlayStation 5 reveal gave us all the information we’d been waiting to hear about for months, including the announcement of 26 brand new games, plenty of cool accessories to look forward to and even the quite aesthetically-divisive hardware itself. We even know what the game cases will look like and how big the new DualSense controller is expected to be in comparison to the DualShock 4. Unfortunately, however, we still haven’t heard anything about a price, as it appears Sony and Microsoft are in a stand-off with one another in hopes of beating the other in value.

Because of this, we also don’t know much in the way of when we’ll get to pre-order the new hardware, but some HTML code listed on the PlayStation store seems to indicate that it’s likely to be sooner rather than later – though it appears only one console will be able to be reserved per household.

Those are some unfortunate unknowns left to contend with, but at least we do know quite a bit about the games coming to the system, including some of the exciting launch window titles. And below, you can find the complete list of every game currently confirmed for the PS5 (if we’ve forgotten any, feel free to let us know by dropping a comment in the usual place).

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST

PRAGMATA

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART

RESIDENT EVIL 8 VILLAGE

DEMON’S SOULS

GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO

GRAN TURISMO 7

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

CYBERPUNK 2077

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE

GODFALL

HITMAN 3

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – BLOODLINES 2

KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRTS

DEATHLOOP

OUTRIDERS

SCARLET NEXUS

DYING LIGHT 2

OBSERVER SYSTEM REDUX

PROJECT ATHIA

RAINBOW SIX QUARANTINE

WATCH DOGS: LEGION

GODS AND MONSTERS

YAKUZA: LIKE A DRAGON

RETURNAL

NBA 2K21

MADDEN NFL 21

APEX LEGENDS

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM

BUGSNAX

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE

CHIVALRY 2

CHORUS

CONTROL

CRIS TALES

DESTINY 2

DESTRUCTION ALL-STARS

DIRT 5

DUSTBORN

FORTNITE

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH

GOTHIC

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

IN THE SOUND MIND

JETT: THE FAR SHORE

LITTLE DEVIL INSIDE

LORDS OF THE FALLEN 2

METAL HELLSLINGER

MICROMAN

ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM

PARADISE LOST

PLANET COASTER

QUANTUM ERROR

ROOTS OF PACHA

THE LAST OF US PART II

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

STARFIELD

SHERLOCK HOLMES: CHAPTER ONE

SOLAR ASH

STRAY

THE LORD OF THE RINGS GOLLUM

THE PATHLESS

TRIBES OF MIDGARD

WARFRAME

WRC 9

As you can see, there’s no shortage of high-quality content coming to the PlayStation 5 over the next year or so. Many of these, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, Bugsnax, Godfall and Astro’s Playroom are brand new games that are currently slated to be launch day titles. Meanwhile, current-gen hits like Destiny 2, Fortnite, Control, Grand Theft Auto V and Rainbow Six Siege are also getting enhanced versions for next-gen hardware.

Needless to say, you’ll have plenty of stuff to look forward to when the PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season.