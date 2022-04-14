With so many acquisition attempts from gaming juggernauts like Microsoft and Sony over the past couple of years, no game developer is safe from the ongoing consolidation trend. Now, we’re hearing conflicting reports on social media about director Hideo Kojima’s studio, with some thinking that PlayStation is moving to bring the Death Stranding creators under their banner and others claiming the company’s collaboration with Xbox on an unannounced title is still a thing.

Internet users noticed something strange today on the official PlayStation website. It appears that the blue team has updated their promotional header to include Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding as well. This could either mean that Sony employees finally had a wake-up call and decided to acknowledge the semi Playstation exclusive title on their back catalog, or it could hint that one of PlayStation’s many upcoming acquisitions, as CEO Jim Ryan has teased, will be Hideo Kojima’s studio.

PlayStation Studios has updated their website banner to include Death Stranding among their first-party titles 👀🔥🔥 #PS5 #PS4 https://t.co/GZ4wdk8cmG pic.twitter.com/fQtaVl0wQa — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) April 13, 2022

On the contrary, reliable industry insider Jeff Grubb has recently revealed via his Grubbsnax podcast that the acclaimed video game director is still working with Microsoft on a new project.

“As of a couple of weeks ago, the Xbox and Kojima deal was still on,” he said. “This isn’t based on the information I had last year, this is more recent than that. This is still on. Does this mean that PlayStation couldn’t have acquired Kojima Productions? Not necessarily.”

So, is Kojima possibly collaborating with both sides by working on an Xbox game while also finalizing a deal with Sony? Or is the gaming community just reading too much into this art update? We Got This Covered has reached out to Kojima Productions for a statement, and we’ll update you if we hear anything back.