Sony Slashes Popular And Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game To Just $1

Another day, another unmissable deal over on the PlayStation Store. Yes, the Japanese mega company has just rolled out an impressive new sale and it’s an absolute doozie, especially if you’re into smaller scale indie titles.

Indeed, prices for tons of games have been slashed by around 75 percent, and one of the most eye-catching offers that may represent the best deal in Sony’s latest promotion is Night School Studios’ critically acclaimed supernatural mystery, Oxenfree. In fact, the aforementioned award-winning drama is only $1 right now, which is actually 90 percent off its original retail price. Bargain!

Released back in 2016, Oxenfree is a 2.5D narrative-centric adventure which tells the story of a handful of teenage friends who meet up on a local island for a party. Things start out innocuous enough, but as the tale unravels, a strange paranormal force is unleashed, and the gang must work together to untangle the peculiar secrets at the heart of the mysterious isle.

Not only does the game feature a plethora of branching dialogue trees, but you’ll have to explore the environment, solve puzzles and build up relationships with your friends, too. How things shake out over the course of the story is determined by your actions, which affect the final ending. In other words, if you’re looking for a compelling narrative experience, Oxenfree may be just what the doctor ordered.

Elsewhere, other highlights that are worth a look in Sony’s latest promotion are Mega Crit Games’ deck-building roguelike Slay The Spire for only $13.74, and Airship Syndicate’s dungeon-crawling RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar which is just $5.99.

But tell us, did you pull the trigger on any deals in Sony‘s new sale? And have you got any other recommendations for us? Let us know in the usual place down below.