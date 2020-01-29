Best Look Yet At Spawn In Mortal Kombat 11 Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11 is fast approaching its first birthday and boy what a year it has been.

Just a few months following the acclaimed fighting game’s launch, NetherRealm Studios immediately got to work on fleshing out its release roster with additional characters. Iconic MK mainstays such as Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and Sindel have all been reintroduced over the last several months, alongside a slew of highly anticipated guest characters. Skynet’s human-hunting (thankfully fictional) robot from the future, Terminator, joined back in the fall of last year and quickly settled in as a worthwhile addition.

The second of three loans from the world of movies and comic books is, of course, Joker. Released just yesterday, Batman’s nemesis and Gotham’s resident psychopath has gone over a treat with fans following a much-needed redesign and is quite possibly the most brutal combatant to boot. Despite the open arms both Joker and Terminator have been welcomed with, however, one final guest character still to come is undoubtedly the most anticipated.

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is due to launch this spring and, thanks to the latest issues of Previews, we now have our first proper look at his Mortal Kombat 11 incarnation. Check out the anti-hero in all his glory below (thanks, Toyark):

Not quite the leaked in-game footage or even screenshots you were perhaps hoping for, then, but the action figure on display above is modeled directly after Spawn’s upcoming video game appearance and looks every bit the – even as a 7″ plastic toy – part. If you yourself are a collector, you can pick up the cool piece of memorabilia above for $19.99 when it goes on sale, though a release date has yet to be announced.

As for his debut in Mortal Kombat 11, fans can finally play as Spawn on March 25th.