Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Coming This Week

Fans are currently busy playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was released just a couple of weeks ago to critical acclaim, but according to a new leak, EA’s also planning to release a special edition of Star Wars Battlefront II tomorrow, December 5th.

To merely say that Battlefront II experienced a troubled launch would be an understatement. This was the game that set a Guinness World Record for the most downvoted post in the history of Reddit and also had an effect on the Wall Street stock market, compelling government officials to release statements and address the situation.

But EA learned its lesson and dedicated DICE to produce more content in the last two years since its release, which resulted in the introduction of many new and free multiplayer modes, maps, character skins, trooper skins, and heroes/villains from the Republic Era. Now, according to leaked details from True Achievements, a new edition of the game called Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition will arrive this week and here’s what fans will get:

Base Game, including all past and future game updates as they release

More than 25 hero skins, including six Legendary Appearances, with one appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren based on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming December 20th

125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses

Eager gamers can get their hands on this new edition tomorrow, but there’ll also be another update on December 20th based on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which features a new map (a planet in the film) and other skins and reinforcements for characters.

Considering the fact that this month will mark the end of the Skywalker Saga, we’re not sure as to how much longer EA intends to support the game, but the release of a new edition of Star Wars Battlefront II could mean that they have planned events for a little while longer. And as always, we’ll be sure to keep you posted once we hear more.