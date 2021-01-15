Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Likely Won’t Be Affected By EA’s Lost Exclusivity

Star Wars fans looking forward to continuing Cal Kestis’ adventures in the inevitable Jedi: Fallen Order 2 probably needn’t worry about recent events impacting the sequel.

We’re referring, of course, to Lucasfilm’s surprise confirmation earlier this week that it intends to have more involvement with future games set in a galaxy far, far away by way of a new initiative dubbed Lucasfilm Games. While this doesn’t quite mark the rebirth of LucasArts as it was originally known (no signs of any in-house development just yet), the move does mean that EA is no longer the sole proprietor of all things Force-related in the gaming sphere. That doesn’t necessarily mean the publisher will be refused the opportunity to work on further titles in the franchise once its exclusivity contract comes to an end in 2023; more so that others will have the chance to contribute.

Ubisoft, for example, has already announced it has a new open world Star Wars experience in the pipeline under The Division creator Massive Entertainment, with undoubtedly many more to come down the road.

As for Fallen Order 2, Respawn Entertainment has yet to officially confirm a follow-up to the first game, though recent recruitment drives for more staff are generally agreed to be for exactly that. Without having direct access to the EA/Disney contract, it’s tough to say for sure if Lucasfilm Games will have the right to get involved with pre-existing projects, though it largely matters little, either way.

Exciting times certainly lie ahead, then, and we surely speak for most in saying only good fortunate can come to Star Wars now that more creatives have access to the license. Stay tuned for further updates.