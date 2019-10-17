Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Will Target 60 FPS On Xbox One X And PS4 Pro

After years of rumors, announcements, reveal trailers, and gameplay clips, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is nearly upon us, as its November 15th release date only four weeks away. We recently got the chance to go hands-on with a near-final build of the game, and needless to say, we’re very excited to check out the full thing.

While it won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch, developer Respawn Entertainment is releasing Fallen Order on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For those who own either an Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro, you’ll have the option to choose between a “quality” mode, which caps the framerate at 30 frames per second (presumably with better-looking visuals), or a “performance” mode, which will target a higher framerate. Paul Hatfield, who has been working at Respawn as a producer for the past year, explained that the performance mode aims for 60 FPS, though it won’t always hit that mark.

Having spent all of my hands-on time with the PC version of Fallen Order (running on a high-end gaming rig, no less), I can safely say that PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X owners will, at the very least, want to try out the performance mode when they get their hands on the game. Some of the more intense boss fights can be punishing (especially on a harder difficulty), and the higher framerate will give you a slight advantage. Unfortunately, if you are stuck with a base PS4 or Xbox One, it looks like you’ll be limited to running the game at 30 FPS.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out November 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. As always, keep checking back with us for more news, announcements, and our review of the final game.