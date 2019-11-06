With just over a week to go until Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s worldwide release date arrives, the floodgates have opened and spoilers have begun to flow.

Credit where it’s due, EA and Respawn Entertainment have done one hell of a job in preventing major plot details from finding their way online up to this point, but today’s leaks are simply unavoidable. The source? Websites PSN Profiles and Xbox Achievements have uncovered the full list of triumphs for their respective platforms and, unsurprisingly, both are filled to the brim with spoilers galore.

That being the case, those wanting to enjoy Cal Kestis’ Jedi journey blind come November 15th will want to stop reading beyond this point. You’ve been warned.

As always, the full list of accolades is divided up into two sections: freely observable feats and several that are tucked away behind non-descript text. Only by completing the latter will their contents usually be revealed but not so, this time around. You can peruse the most spoiler-heavy Achievements/Trophies via the list below:

Her Name Was Masana Tide

– Defeat the Ninth Sister

– Defeat the Ninth Sister Visiting Alderaan Places

– Explore the crashed Venator

– Explore the crashed Venator For A More Civilized Age

– Craft a lightsaber of your own

– Craft a lightsaber of your own I Knew He Was No Good

– Defeat a former Jedi Master

– Defeat a former Jedi Master Blade Master

– Hit a single enemy with all lightsaber types

– Hit a single enemy with all lightsaber types Scum and Villainy

– Defeat each type of Bounty Hunter

A number of massive reveals worth mentioning here, then. First and foremost, this is the first time we’ve received confirmation that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will feature Bounty Hunters. Not only that, but Cal will seemingly come into direct contact with several during the course of his journey. Then there’s the doozy – that Cal will be forced to fight a ‘former’ Jedi Master. The wording used here has two implications. Either the individual in question is a Force Ghost – and thus already dead – or they’re a still-living Force-sensitive that’s been corrupted by the Dark Side and now calls themselves a Sith Lord.

An exciting revelation either way and one I, and I’m sure a great many others, can’t wait to witness first-hand come launch. The wait is finally almost over.