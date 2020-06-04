Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Is Now Cheaper Than Ever On PlayStation 4

If you’ve yet to engross yourself in Respawn Entertainment’s terrific Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, now’s the time to do so.

As of writing, PlayStation 4 owners can pick up the acclaimed single-player adventure for just $29.99 – half the usual asking price. At just a few months old, a 50% discount is rare, if not exceptional, and definitely worth the buy, even if you’re not a self-proclaimed Star Wars nut. You will, of course, find more value in the story if you’re even somewhat acquainted with the franchise’s abyss-deep mythology and lore, but those just in it for gameplay will find a solid combat system and robust RPG-lite mechanics.

Particularly if you’ve ever taken a liking to FromSofware’s crushingly difficult Souls series and, by extension, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Fallen Order shares much of the same DNA with the latter by encouraging players to approach each combat situation with a plan. Charging headfirst into a battalion of Stormtroopers with wild abandon is a surefire way to get poor Padawan Cal Kestis killed before his quest even begins.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Speaking of which, you’ll visit several planets as the Jedi-in-training during the course of his galaxy-wide adventure, all while fending off repeated attacks from the Galactic Empire and its elite force of Inquisitors. Fans of shows like Star Wars Rebels will be immediately familiar with the term, we’re sure, and Respawn has made sure to include references aplenty to other spinoff media throughout Fallen Order‘s campaign.

Thanks to the timely arrival of a free content update earlier this year, the fun doesn’t stop once the credits roll. A number of post-game options, including New Game Plus and an arena-based horde mode become accessible, providing the perfect space for you to hone Cal’s skills in anticipation of the inevitable sequel. EA has yet to announce it, of course, though we’ve already learned a thing or two about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. See here for everything we know so far.