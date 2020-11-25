If you’re intending to revisit Respawn Entertainment’s terrific Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the near future, it might be worth giving this mod a download before doing so, especially if you’re a fan of Disney’s The Mandalorian.

The hit show, which takes place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, follows one Din Djarin, a former bounty hunter and Foundling who inadvertently finds himself in the possession of a precious asset, The Child. Better known as Baby Yoda, the alien, as revealed in the show’s most recent season 2 episode, is being hunted by remnants of the Galactic Empire due to his naturally high midi-chlorian count. You’ll have to keep tuning in to see if Moff Gideon manages to get his hands on the prize, so to speak, but in the meantime, do yourself a favor and check out Jordy Castelli’s creation below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mod Adds The Mandalorian As Playable Character 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sadly, while Castelli has managed to perfectly replicate Din’s shining Beskar armor, it’s worth remembering that this is ‘just’ a skin swap for Cal Kestis, so don’t expect the jetpack or, indeed, any of the suit’s gadgets, to function as they do in the show. What you can do, however, is replace actor Cameron Monaghan’s voice with one that sounds more akin to Pedro Pascal, even down to the muffled sound one would expect from someone wearing a full-faced helmet. Likewise, those desiring the ultimate level of authenticity can even have Mando wield a mock Darksaber by changing the blade’s tint to black.

Owners of Fallen Order on PC can head on over to Nexus Mods (link below) to install it for themselves. Console gamers, on the other hand, will just have to make do with the real deal.

New episodes of The Mandalorian air every Friday, exclusively on Disney Plus.