Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Reportedly In The Works

While last year’s The Rise of Skywalker may not have lived up to fans’ expectations, the same can’t be said for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment’s newest title was a nice change of pace from DICE’s gunplay-driven Battlefront series, and for fans who preferred story-focused games, Cal Kestis’ journey to reestablish the Jedi Order was one well-worth experiencing. Our very own David Morgan awarded it four stars out of five, and unsurprisingly, Fallen Order exceeded publisher Electronic Arts’ own sales expectations, having shipped a sizable eight million copies.

Despite the title’s success, it might come as a shock to hear that over the past few years, EA has axed several Star Wars video games, some of which had already been announced and revealed to the public. Chances are, you might have heard of Star Wars 1313 (which was supposed to feature bounty hunter Boba Fett during his younger years), but Kotaku recently reported that three separate titles have been canceled since 2017, with the latest being a Battlefront spinoff code-named Viking.

However, despite these setbacks, it turns out there are two more Star Wars games currently in development. One project, being developed by Montreal-based EA Motive, is still shrouded in mystery, but the other is reportedly a follow up to Jedi: Fallen Order, which is being worked on by Respawn.

Check Out These New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshots 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Granted, none of this has been confirmed by Electronic Arts, but considering how successful Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order proved to be, it only makes sense that another one is being worked on as we speak. Of course, it’s far too early for any details to have surfaced on what to expect, but as always, we’ll keep you updated on any additional news that comes our way.

In the meantime, though, tell us, would you like to see another game focused on Cal Kestis, or would you prefer an entirely new cast of characters? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!