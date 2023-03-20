Many years before the formation of the Rebel Alliance, when Luke Skywalker was just a small boy and the Empire ruled with an iron fist unopposed, small pockets of resistance across the galaxy far, far away fought back against Sheev Palpatine’s abject tyranny. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor depicts the struggles of one of these remaining Jedi Knights, who is now a fully-fledged light-side warrior after his trials in Fallen Order.

Respawn has been developing Survivor for a long while, and they’re finally ready to share the game with Star Wars fans this April. Before we get into it, though, the studio is teasing the community with what they can expect from this sequel from a narrative perspective.

Survivor takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order, which puts it 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith in the Skywalker Saga timeline. Players once again reprise their role as Cal Kestis, a Padawan who escaped the Order 66 slaughter and hid away until the Inquisitors found him.

Cal has now accepted his responsibility in fighting the Dark Side, so it’ll be interesting to see him go toe-to-toe with the Empire as one of the last living members of the Jedi Order.

Some fans seem to think that since Survivor coincides with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor’s character might also make a cameo appearance in the game. A far-fetched proposition, to be sure, but it does make us excited about Survivor and everything it might have in store for fans when it comes out on April 28.