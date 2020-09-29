Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Fans Petition For A Remake Of The Original

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, BioWare’s repeatedly celebrated contribution to the sci-fi franchise, turns an impressive 20-years-old in 2023 and one fan, clearly conscious of how long it takes to produce a worthwhile video game, is already registering his interest in a potential remake. Connor Heggie has started a petition over on Change.org, calling not for a third game in the series (Obsidian Entertainment handled 2004’s sequel, The Sith Lords), but a remake of the 2003 original.

Unfortunately for Heggie, however, his campaign has yet to really get off the ground, with, as of writing, only 4,125 recorded signatures. Nothing to scoff at, of course, but it’s a far cry from the 100k+ names that Christen Adler has so far managed to obtain for his drive to make EA and DICE create more content for Star Wars Battlefront II. Considering that the publisher has yet to acknowledge the latter with any action, it’s highly unlikely that Heggie will even be on the company’s radar.

Never say never, of course, but if a remake were to ever materialize, it’s not probable that BioWare or Obsidian would be on-hand to oversee the project. While both studios are still very much in business, BioWare is currently hard at work not only on relaunching last year’s troubled Anthem, but the upcoming fourth installment in its Dragon Age series, too. Obsidian, on the other hand, is now a subsidiary of Microsoft and therefore has no ties to EA whatsoever.

That being the case, the most likely candidates to be conscripted for the remake would either be DICE (believed to be working on the next Battlefield title) or Respawn Entertainment, of Apex Legends and Fallen Order fame. The prospect of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, then, looks bleak to nonexistent, though who knows what the future will bring?

For now, at least, there’s plenty of upcoming content set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away to get excited about. In addition to EA Motive’s promising Star Wars: Squadrons, the second season of Disney+ show The Mandalorian finally has a release date of October 30th. If you haven’t already, check out the trailer hailing Mando’s return over here. It’s a corker.