Star Wars: Squadrons Will Do Away With A Controversial Feature

EA has already once experienced the nightmarish backlash regarding microtransactions, and it seems that they’ve learned their lesson with Star Wars Battlefront II, since the newly announced Star Wars: Squadrons will not have said feature in either the single player campaign or multiplayer modes.

After two long years, DICE has finally redeemed the controversial launch of its 2017 game. With numerous updates that continually improved the title’s performance, what started out as something that affected the company’s value pre-launch and even shook Wall Street turned out to be an all-out immersive experience for the fans of that galaxy far, far away. But now, it seems that Electronic Arts is ready to embark on their next venture into the world of Star Wars.

If you love the intense and gruesome aerial fights in Battlefront II, a mode called Starfighter Assault, then you’re going to love Motive Studios’ new project, Star Wars: Squadrons. Announced for eighth-generation consoles and Pc, Squadrons will take place after the Battle of Endor and give fans the opportunity to realize some of their coolest Star Wars space battle fantasies. But what serves here as the icing on the cake is the fact that EA has decided to ditch microtransactions, instead focusing on customizable vehicles and in-game purchases that will be unlocked through gameplay.

The decision to remove microtransactions from the get-go is a solid marketing move by the company and it’ll surely garner the positive reaction of gamers. In fact, apart from appearance modifications, we’re willing to bet that you can unlock new abilities and features for your starfighter and pilot just like the level-up system used in Battlefront II for heroes and different classes, which gives all players a fair chance at progression through the game.

It’s been a while since we had a title solely focusing on aerial combat in the world of that galaxy far, far away and if you’re excited about Star Wars: Squadrons, slated for October 2nd, you can pre-order the game now to get access to New Republic Recruit and Imperial Ace cosmetic items on release.