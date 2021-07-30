Strong Resident Evil Village Sales Result In Record Profits For Capcom

Resident Evil Village has helped Capcom achieve record profits for the first quarter of 2021. The survival horror sequel, which, last we heard, had already sold a whopping 4.5 million units less than two months since launch, has proven to be an incredibly successful installment in the long-running series.

While certainly the top earner, however, the release of Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise has only helped to bolster those numbers further, with the end result being net sales of 48.4 billion yen (approx. $440 million) in the three months ending June 30th. This represents a 104.1% year-on-year increase, according to the company, with pure profits in the same period reaching 17.3 billion yen ($157 million).

A fantastic performance so far, then, and it’s likely the remainder of 2021 will only continue to bolster those numbers.

Resident Evil Village Review 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though Capcom has yet to provide a release date, it confirmed back in June that production on single-player DLC for Village had already commenced due to popular demand. What this will entail is anyone’s guess, of course, but many believe a certain scene towards the end of the base campaign to be ripe for further exploration, namely, Chris Redfield’s personal war against the BSAA’s corrupt European headquarters.

Considering the popular character’s similar treatment in Resident Evil 7 (Not A Hero), we suspect this to be the most likely outcome. That, or Ethan Winters’ teenaged daughter – as seen in a post-credits scene – could take up the mantle of protagonist in the fight against an all-new threat. Be sure to let us know which scenario you think is more likely in the usual place below!

Resident Evil Village is out now for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.