Resident Evil Village Has Sold Over 4.5 Million Copies Since Launch

Resident Evil Village has just smashed another sales milestone.

As revealed by Capcom earlier today, the survival horror sequel, which released back in May, has notched up a further 500,000 sales since the developer’s last update, bringing the grand total to somewhere in the region of 4.5 million. Even in a vacuum, that’s an impressive figure, but one made even more so when compared with some of the company’s other big hitters. 2017’s Resident Evil 7, for example, has accrued in excess of 9 million unit sales over a period of 4 years, placing its successor in a solid position to meet or even surpass it in the not-so-distant future.

Assuming that ends up being the case, this would put the second chapter of Ethan Winters’ story in second place on the company’s prestigious Platinum Titles list of bestsellers, with Monster Hunter: World’s incredible 17.1 million likely to keep it in pole position for some time.

Regarding the likelihood of the former happening: the impending release of Re: Verse, a multiplayer mode and free accompaniment for all existing and future Village owners will no doubt serve to bolster those numbers, as too, will the recently announced single-player DLC. As a result of popular fan demand, Capcom confirmed during its otherwise lackluster E3 presentation that Ethan’s nightmare may not have concluded after all. An alternative, of course, is that another character could take his place for a standalone story, much in the same vein as Chris Redfield’s hunt for Lucas Baker in Not A Hero.

We’ll keep you updated on that front with all the latest news as and when it breaks, but in the meantime, let us know what additional content you’d like to see Resident Evil Village receive in the usual place below!