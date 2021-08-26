Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Set For 2022 Release — April O’Neil Revealed As Playable Character

Old school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are getting a blast from the past with the brand new retro-styled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge game coming in 2022, and the roster of playable characters has increased by one.

Earlier today it was revealed that the upcoming beat-em-up title will include TMNT’s April O’Neil as a playable character.

You’ll now have the choice to fight as April alongside Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo when the game launches on both PC and consoles in 2022.

If you were a fan of the old arcade-style beat-em-up titles then this latest TMNT game will be a blast for the past as it is packed full of 2D brawler action. The team behind the game, Dotemu has been working within the genre for years with hits under their belt including Streets of Rage 4 and the soon-to-be-released Metal Slug Tactics.

Shredder’s Revenge is set for release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Series consoles. This means that wherever you play you can try out the action for yourself. If you’re a PC-based gamer you can now find the Steam listing for the game here and add it to your wishlist so you don’t miss out.

Right now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is yet to receive an official release date but you can check out the brand new trailer for the game to get a taste for the action here.