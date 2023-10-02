The 10 best Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go

There are many Legendaries in Pokémon Go, but some are better than others. Here are 8 that easily outshine the competition.

Pokémon Go came out in 2016 and took the world by storm, encouraging generations to leave their homes to step out into a mix of the real world and augmented reality to catch Pokémon. The highly successful mobile game, available to download on iOS and Android smartphones, utilizes the same mechanics as the console games, including catching, training, and battling various Pokémon from all over the globe in real-time.

Although its appeal has lessened over the years, Pokémon Go is still relevant to long-standing fans looking for ways to become the very best, like no one ever was. It goes without saying that collecting the truly powerful and Legendary Pokémon is a crucial necessity for any self-respecting Pokémon team. There are many powerful Legendaries in the game, but some undoubtedly outshine the others, and catching them can make all the difference. Here are ten Legendary Pokémon that reign over the Pokémon world.

10. Darkrai

Darkrai ranks lowest out of the strongest Legendary Pokémon due to its multiple weaknesses. Fighting, Bug, and Fairy type moves will inflict some devastating damage on Darkrai. In fact, those specific move types deal 160% more damage than others, making Darkrai incredibly weak against it. But despite its apparent shortcomings, this Dark type Pokémon deals 63 percent more damage against Ghost, Dark, and Psychic types.

In the game, the best moves for Darkrai are Snarl and Shadow Ball. The Pokémon that give trainers the highest chance of capture are Lucario, Zacian (Crowned Sword), Urshifu (Single Strike), Urshifu (Rapid Strike), and Conkeldurr. While one might find it difficult to first catch and then go through the arduous task of training these Pokémon, this test of patience is worth it when the time comes to encounter a Darkrai.

9. Heatran

While Heatran is currently not the most popular or common legendary, however, taking advantage of its strengths makes it a potent tank of a Fire-type, even though its attacks aren’t the most powerful. Its wide range of resistances gives Heatran tank-like abilities. Due to this, Heatran is able to simultaneously inflict higher damage and defend himself against Grass, Bug, Fairy, Ice, and Steel types.

The first time Heatran appeared was in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’s post-game area, Stark Mountain. One of its most notable characteristics is that it can be either a male or female Legendary Pokémon.

Currently, Heatran is also the only fire and steel-type Pokémon. The combination of the fire and steel types supports the idea that Heatran was based on volcanoes; the fire type refers to the lava, while the steel type refers to the earth’s core.

8. Reshiram

Known as the mascot of Pokemon Black, Reshiram is the first of the Tao Trio to arrive in Pokémon Go. This trio of Pokémon has been heavily influenced by Taoism’s concept of yin and yang, as their names suggest. Due to its white color and fire type, Reshiram represents yang in this triumvirate.

The Fire-type Reshiram debuted with a high attack stat, plus a lot of solid stats in general, along with a powerful move set, eclipsing the rest of the Fire-types in the PvE scene at the time of its release (excluding Shadows). As a Fire- and Dragon-type Pokémon, Reshiram is vulnerable to Ground-, Rock-, and Dragon-type attacks.

7. Dialga

Dialga is a legendary dual-type Steel & Dragon Pokémon. It’s vulnerable to Fighting and Ground moves. For catching Dialga, the strongest five Pokémon to charge into battle with are Lucario, Urshifu (Rapid Strike), Urshifu (Single Strike), Landorus (Therian), and Conkeldurr. To be safe, Lucario is the best bet due to its Fighting-type moves that help counterattack with some super effective damage.

Additionally, Dialga deals 63 percent damage against eight different types: Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Water, Electric, and Psychic, making it a worthy opponent against the most common types.

6. Zekrom

Zekrom is a dual-type Dark and Electric Pokémon vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type moves. Zekrom is boosted by Windy and Rain weather. While it has more weaknesses compared to Dialga, the main trait that makes Zekrom a must-have is its 63 percent damage potential against the three main types ⏤ Fire, Water, and Grass ⏤ along with Steel and Flying. Again, these are common types that only have certain weaknesses, so Zekrom is an all-rounder for dealing damage.

When attempting to capture Zekrom, the five strongest Pokémon to arm yourself with are Kyurem (Black), Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Palkia, Rayquaza, and Salamence. Kyurem in particular deals 100 percent effective damage, making it an ideal opponent for anyone hoping to add Zekrom to their Pokédex. For a more statistically accurate analysis, Zekrom’s strongest moves are Charge Beam & Wild Charge, and it has a Max CP of 4,038, making it exceptionally strong.

5. Kyogre

Kyogre, the Water-type Legendary, deals 63 percent more damage against Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice types but can be 160 percent weaker against Grass and Electric types. The best moves for Kyogre are Waterfall and Hydro Pump, and since Water-type Legendaries are few and far between, Kyogre is a one-in-a-million catch.

If one is seeking to catch Kyogre, the Pokémon for the job are Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, Deoxys (Attack), Deoxys (Normal), and Zacian (Crowned Sword). Thundurus is the best choice, considering Electric-type moves are super effective against Water-type Pokémon.

4. Groudon

Groudon is a Ground-type Pokémon but also possesses some Dragon-type moves even though it isn’t registered as a dual-type Pokémon. Dragon Tail and Earthquake are the best moves to equip oneself with before going up against Groudon. Ground-type Pokémon are weak against Water, Grass, and Ice moves. Like Kyogre, Groudon, being a Ground-type Legendary, is hard to find and even harder to catch.

Groudon deals 63 percent more damage against Poison, Rock, and Electric types, which are some of the hardest types to counter. To catch Groudon, Water, and Ice types are the most efficient, including Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Kingler, Darmanitan (Galarian Standard), and Zarude. You can also take the assistance of Kyogre, i.e., a Water-type Legendary, as one of the easiest ways to capture a Legendary is with another Legendary.

3. Giratina

Giratina takes the third spot for its impressive range of resistant Pokémon types. As a dual-type Ghost and Dragon Pokémon, Giratina deals 63 percent more damage against a larger range of foes, including Poison, Bug, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Normal, and Fighting. Giratina is only weak against Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy, which are the drastically less common types in comparison.

For Giratina, its best moves are Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw. The best Pokémon match-ups to defeat (and capture) Giratina are Kyurem (Black), Zacian (Crowned Sword), Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Palkia, and Rayquaza. We don’t need to remind ardent Pokémon Go players that catching these mighty Legendaries requires a strong Pokémon party.

2. Rayquaza

Rayquaza, like Giratina, counters many different types and also has fewer weaknesses, making it deserving of the second spot. As a dual-type Dragon and Flying Pokémon, Rayquaza is resistant to Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Ground, and Grass ⏤ yet again the more common types to find in grasslands. Rayquaza is weak against Ice, Rock, Dragon, and Fairy, which is one less than Giratina. Rayquaza can also be used to capture many other Legendaries.

For capturing Rayquaza, Ice and Dragon types are the top picks. Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Darmanitan (Galarian Standard), Kyurem (Black), Mamoswine, and Weavile will get the job done, especially if they have been trained properly and their CP has been boosted to their maximum. When capturing Rayquaza, be aware that Ice deals 256 percent more damage than any other type, making it a must-have for taking on a Dragon/Flying type.

1. Mewtwo

Mewtwo has long been considered the gold standard for Legendary Pokémon. As a Psychic type, Mewtwo is resistant to Fighting types and other Psychic types. However, Ghost, Bug, and Dark-type moves will manage to deal some damage against it in battle. While the primary best moves for Mewtwo are Confusion and Psystrike, it’s known as the superior Legendary because of its ability to learn actions of many different types.

In addition to Psychic-type moves, Mewtwo can learn Fire, Ice, Electric, Fighting, Ghost, and Normal-type moves, meaning that its capabilities far exceed those of other Legendary Pokémon. The strongest Pokémon that can beat Mewtwo are Chandelure, Gengar, Gengar (Costume 2020), Dragapul, and Darkrai, as Mewtwo is the weakest against Ghost types. Due to its massive range of moves, Mewtwo is almost guaranteed to deal effective damage against any Pokémon it faces.

Now that you’re armed with the wisdom of the best Legendary Pokémon out there get ready to catch ’em all!