The 10 best PS4 exclusives, ranked

Selling a staggering 117 million units over the span of a decade has turned the PlayStation 4 into one of the most successful game consoles in history.

Sony owes a great deal of that success to a string of exclusive, highly-acclaimed titles that steadily made their way to the market during PlayStation 4’s lifetime. What may have initially started as a series of lukewarm games with no real vision (e.g. The Order 1886, inFAMOUS Second Son, Killzone Shadow Fall) soon turned into a maelstrom of hype for the Japanese entertainment company through projects like Bloodborne and Uncharted 4.

Some of these have since claimed spots in the list of the best games of all time, often ending with aggregated Metacritic scores of 90 and above. So, in case you’ve missed out on what could arguably be one of the greatest console generations in the medium’s history, or just wish to reminisce about the good old days, here are the top 10 PS4 exclusives ranked from worst to best.

10. Death Stranding (2019)

Death Stranding might be a bit of a controversial choice. I never met a fellow gamer who was mildly entertained by Hideo Kojima’s latest game. You either love Death Stranding with all your heart, or you hate it with a fiery passion. To those who love this title, Death Stranding is a gaming experience unlike any other. To those who hate it, it can be little more than a “walking simulator.” If you find yourself among the ranks of the former, however, you probably think that Death Stranding is one of the most innovative games out there. And hey, you’re probably right.

9. Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

I found my time playing Horizon Zero Dawn to be incredibly frustrating. At first glance, this will come off as just another generic open-world action-adventure title. You know, the kind that companies like Ubisoft churn out these days regularly without breaking stride. But if you give it just a little more time, then Zero Dawn’s brilliance will begin to dawn on you, and you’ll get addicted to its incredibly versatile combat and electrifying boss battles.

8. The Last Guardian (2016)

This 2016 title from Fumito Ueda certainly deserves all the praise it receives and then some. Many in the industry cite Ueda as a huge influence on their craft, and it would be no overstatement to suggest that his work style reminds us of the conventional auteur types in other mediums like cinema. The Last Guardian comes on the heels of Shadow of the Colossus, which is one of the most artistic games in history. The title was initially supposed to come out on PlayStation 3, but the infamously difficult hardware compelled Ueda and the rest of Team Ico to push it back and target PlayStation 4.

7. Ghost of Tsushima (2020)

If word of mouth and player reception are anything to go by, Ghost of Tsushima is probably among the top 3 successful PlayStation launches over the past decade. The story of Tsushima might feel undistinguished at times, but the gameplay and satisfying combat more than make up for it in the long run. Besides, the ending packs a heavy emotional punch, lifting the characters up considerably. And so, I’d say with some measure of certainty that Ghost of Tsushima is definitely one of the best PlayStation 4 games out there. At the very least, it’s among the foremost to scratch that Samurai itch for you.

6. Uncharted 4 (2016)

The story of the legendary Nathan Drake comes to a conclusive and satisfying conclusion in this troubled fourth installment in the Uncharted franchise. Troubled because Naughty Dog went through hell and back to make it work in time after Amy Hennig left the project, with Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley coming in to pick up the pieces in 2014 and attempt to release a functioning game by 2016. Uncharted 4 is a technical marvel, and the somewhat overhauled level design works exceptionally well in the context of the franchise’s former outings.

5. Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020)

After years of speculation and hearsay, Final Fantasy VII Remake was unveiled to the world during Sony’s 2015 E3 press conference, turning that 90-minute showcase into one of the most memorable moments in the history of the retired expo. There was simply too much hype floating on the wings of Final Fantasy VII and its legacy as one of the most influential games of all time, but Square Enix ended up delivering on the improbably high expectations and turning the remake into one of the most acclaimed titles in the eighth generation.

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018)

Spider-Man is no stranger to the interactive medium thanks to a string of successful adaptations across the years, but none of them have managed to capture the spirit of what makes the character and his superpowers fun in a video game as much as this 2018 PlayStation 4 exclusive by Insomniac does. Move across New York City, web your enemies up, and relieve the tale of the friendly neighborhood webhead. And if you’re not satisfied by then, then the two sequels, Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2, will continue to build on the first game and deliver an even more impeccable experience.

3. Bloodborne (2015)

In many ways, Bloodborne was the first proper console exclusive in the eighth generation. After two years of uncertain releases casting a long shadow over the prospects of these new, burgeoning consoles, FromSoftware came forward with another banger and shattered industry expectations. Bloodborne is not just a great PS4 game; it is among the best video games in history. Our only regret is that after almost 8 years, Sony or FromSoftware have shown no interest in a PC port or a remaster. A very perplexing disinclination in and of itself, especially when talking about a medium that’s currently so engrossed with the idea of re-releasing with a fresh coat of paint any older game it can get its hands on.

2. God of War (2018)

2018’s God of War was a complete reinvention of Kratos both as a video game protagonist and a character. Santa Monica embarks on a journey across the Nine Realms in Norse Mythology and gives the series’ titular God of War a new mantle as a father. You once again get to meet gods, battle heroes of myth, and alter the fate of the entire world, all wrapped in a blanket of neatly trimmed iconic moments and addictive gameplay loops. Some might describe God of War’s level design as outdated, but we have another word for it, and that is “precise.”

1. The Last of Us Part II (2020)

As one of the most controversial game releases in history, The Last of Us Part II is an odd and baffling enigma, but no one could rightly deny that it’s an absolute masterclass in gameplay design and craftsmanship. Even after three years, you’d not have an easy time of it trying to find games that push the envelope in technical terms like The Last of Us Part II does, and for that reason alone, the folk at Naughty Dog deserve all the praise we could heap on them. And here’s the thing; even the story and characterization are laudable for their meticulous sharpness and emotional potency. I know admitting as much will earn you a burning at the stake in certain communities, yet I’m still willing to die on this hill. But that, as they say, is a whole different conversation.