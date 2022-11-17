The best-looking ‘Black Panther’ game you can never play gives Square Enix a run for its money

It’s been about two years since Square Enix‘s Marvel’s Avengers video game first took the world by storm, if you quantify a piddling, repetitive rain cloud as a storm, that is.

Nevertheless, the game seems to have found something of a foothold, with content updates still being applied to the game at a steady-adjacent rate, the latest of which was new character Jane Foster, who was no doubt added to drum up support for the then-upcoming MCU title Thor: Love and Thunder.

But one of the first characters to join the fray post-launch was T’Challa, the king of Wakanda and the most popular holder of the Black Panther mantle. Outside of the Ultimate Alliance series, it’s one of the few modern renditions of Black Panther we have in the world of gaming, but one YouTuber decided to spark our dreams up with a concept that, if the proper backing existed, could very well see Square Enix quake in its boots a little bit.

YouTuber TeaserPlay, known for whipping up concept trailers in Unreal Engine 5, has brought their talents to Wakanda, carving a Vibranium-infused metropolis out of the country as they waste no time introducing T’Challa, who greets us with all the swagger that Wakanda’s protector should ooze.

He quickly springs into action, springing across rooftops with cat-like dexterity, giving a presumed enemy a hearty roundhouse to the face, and hitching a ride on an aircraft back to Wakanda’s roofs, presumably to do it all over again.

Sadly, it’s only a concept, so we won’t be seeing this particular take on a dream Black Panther game come to fruition any time soon, but with open worlds and the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing to dominate their respective fields, it would be no big surprise to see one of the world’s most iconic superheroes as the star of your next big Steam purchase.

Until then, we can fill our Black Panther palates with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently playing in theaters.