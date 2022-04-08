The full list of winners at 2022 BAFTA Games Awards
The 18th annual BAFTA Game Awards took place this week at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, with Housemarque and Sony Interactive’s Returnal taking home the prize of Best Game.
The sci-fi horror game not only brought home the big award of the night but it also received recognition for Audio Achievement, Music, and Best Performer in a Leading Role. Jane Perry, who played Selene Vassos in Returnal and took home the latter award, thanked the game’s production and writing team for “bringing Selene to life”, outlining how the world can take inspiration from her.
“And despite her considerable loss and her trauma, she never gives up. She hopes for a better future. And given the very serious state of the world right now, that we can all take inspiration from Selene”
Other big winners of the night include No Man’s Sky, taking home Evolving Game after being nominated in the category for three consecutive years. Unpacking received’s EE Game of the Year award. with Toem taking home the Debut Game award.
See the full list of winners here below:
Best Game
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Performer in a Leading Role
- Erika Mori, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Jane Perry, Returnal
- Jason E Kelley, Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Jon Mclaren, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ozioma Akagha, Deathloop
Animation
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Game Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Family
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Forza Horizon
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Unpacking
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Alex Weiner, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Han Soto, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Jason Cavalier, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Kimberly Brooks, Psychonauts 2
- Laura Bailey, Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Before Your Eyes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Game Builder Garage
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
Music
- 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios, Halo Infinite
- Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger, Returnal
- Peter Mcconnell, Psychonauts 2
- Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart,
- Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza, Deathloop
- Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft, Far Cry 6
Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- Hell Let Loose
- It Takes Two
Debut Game
- The Artful Escape
- Eastward
- The Forgotten City
- Genesis Noir
- Maquette
- Toem
Technical Achievement
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hitman 3
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
EE Game of the Year
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Deathloop
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Unpacking
British Game
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Death’s Door
- Fights In Tight Spaces
- Forza Horizon 5
- Overboard!
- Sable
Audio Achievement
- The Artful Escape
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy
- Returnal
Original Property
- Deathloop
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Unpacking
Evolving Game
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Apex Legends
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Narrative
- Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy,
- Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts, It Takes Two
- Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment, Returnal
- Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix, Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Tim Schafer, Psychonauts 2
- Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie Vandermeer, Unpacking
Artistic Achievement
- The Artful Escape
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal