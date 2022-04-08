The full list of winners at 2022 BAFTA Games Awards

The 18th annual BAFTA Game Awards took place this week at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, with Housemarque and Sony Interactive’s Returnal taking home the prize of Best Game.

The sci-fi horror game not only brought home the big award of the night but it also received recognition for Audio Achievement, Music, and Best Performer in a Leading Role. Jane Perry, who played Selene Vassos in Returnal and took home the latter award, thanked the game’s production and writing team for “bringing Selene to life”, outlining how the world can take inspiration from her.

“And despite her considerable loss and her trauma, she never gives up. She hopes for a better future. And given the very serious state of the world right now, that we can all take inspiration from Selene”

Other big winners of the night include No Man’s Sky, taking home Evolving Game after being nominated in the category for three consecutive years. Unpacking received’s EE Game of the Year award. with Toem taking home the Debut Game award.

See the full list of winners here below:

Best Game

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Performer in a Leading Role

Erika Mori, Life is Strange: True Colors

Jane Perry, Returnal

Jason E Kelley, Deathloop

Jennifer Hale, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Jon Mclaren, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ozioma Akagha, Deathloop

Animation

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Game Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Family

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Forza Horizon

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Unpacking

Performer in a Supporting Role

Alex Weiner, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Han Soto, Life is Strange: True Colors

Jason Cavalier, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Kimberly Brooks, Psychonauts 2

Laura Bailey, Call of Duty: Vanguard

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Game Beyond Entertainment

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Before Your Eyes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Game Builder Garage

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Music

343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios, Halo Infinite

Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger , Returnal

, Peter Mcconnell, Psychonauts 2

Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart,

Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza, Deathloop

Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft, Far Cry 6

Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Hell Let Loose

It Takes Two

Debut Game

The Artful Escape

Eastward

The Forgotten City

Genesis Noir

Maquette

Toem

Technical Achievement

Forza Horizon 5

Hitman 3

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

EE Game of the Year

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Deathloop

The Forgotten City

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Unpacking

British Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Death’s Door

Fights In Tight Spaces

Forza Horizon 5

Overboard!

Sable

Audio Achievement

The Artful Escape

Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy

Returnal

Original Property

Deathloop

Death’s Door

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Returnal

Unpacking

Evolving Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Narrative

Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy,

Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts, It Takes Two

Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment, Returnal

Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix, Life Is Strange: True Colors

Tim Schafer, Psychonauts 2

Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie Vandermeer, Unpacking

Artistic Achievement