The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Recently Announced Deathverse: Let It Die

PlayStation today held their State of Play October presentation which included the announcement of a bunch of different titles and while some were expected one came seemingly out of nowhere.

During the presentation a mysterious trailer played before revealing its title Deathverse: Let it Die, the sequel to Grasshopper Manufacture and GungHo’s 2016 free-to-play title Let it Die.

This sequel changes some big things up from the first game with the first being a roguelike while its successor is a multiplayer survival action game coming to PS4 and PS5 in Spring of 2022.

The trailer shown off during the event had characters doing battle within an arena using a variety of weapons and powers. As you’d expect after this played fans were quick to take to social media sharing their thoughts and excitement for the surprising sequel in the world of Let it Die.

Here are some of the things that fans had to say after Deathverse’s announcement was made.

wait a new let it die game??? holy shit actually kinda soyfacing rn https://t.co/rnnzwnI3b6 — YouSeeGundam (@YouSeeGundam) October 28, 2021

LET IT DIE but with less weird microtransactions possibly?



Yes, please. — Mom (@behemilf) October 27, 2021

Saw "let it die" trending in videogames and got overly hyped that it was about overwatch.

Sadly it was not, but this game looks interesting too. — Heavy Reign 🇮🇱 (@MerkovReigna) October 28, 2021

NEW LET IT DIE HOLY SHIT https://t.co/wvzOFEZRPh — MushCloud (@CloudyShroom) October 27, 2021

Was gonna completely drop Let it Die after I beat it, but now Grasshopper pulls some Hunger Games bullshit and now you've got my entire attention back pic.twitter.com/OSEGPkjKdO — Khai (@KillitwithK) October 27, 2021

Just realized Deathverse is a new Let it Die game (didn't get to watch the trailer closely) OH SHIT THATS SO HYPE!! I CAN'T BELIEVE WE ARE GETTING THAT!!! Easily game of the show for me — Elijah Vas Normandy | Stormblood (@Locolizardman) October 27, 2021

wait what the fuck let it die sequel??? — kai, the witchfinder (@whitefataIis) October 27, 2021

A NEW LET IT DIE WITHOUT SUDA??



actually looks good but that sucks, though gungho owns it so they can do whatever — 🍁🐒 Michelangelo 🐒🍁 (@Michelangelo_gs) October 27, 2021

Let it die is getting a sequel!? Ayy alright. — 《NecroVizual is going ANYC》 (@NecroVizual) October 27, 2021

wow I was watching that trailer and thinking "this is very Let It Die" and it actually was Let It Die



never thought I'd see that get a sequel lol — Ⓙ︎Ⓔ︎Ⓢ︎Ⓢ︎Ⓔ︎ 💜 (@JbootyfuI) October 27, 2021

The game will be available next year but for those who aren’t sure how it will follow on from the first Let it Die title, a description was shared online.

“Set hundreds of years after the events of Let It Die, Deathverse: Let It Die brings players into the world of smash-hit reality show ‘Death Jamboree.’ Hosted by the charismatic Bryan Zemeckis, with commentary from former Champion Queen B, the MCs’ personalities are just as colorful as the bloodstained stage. While it’s well known that ‘Death Jamboree’ is produced by the enigmatic Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company, the show’s past is steeped in mystery and led by a cabal of shadowy figures. It’s time to master your favorite weapon, captivate fans with showstopping moves, and gain the admiration of a global audience to become a rising star.”

Are you excited for Deathverse: Let It Die? Tell us in the comments!