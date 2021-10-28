The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Recently Announced Deathverse: Let It Die
PlayStation today held their State of Play October presentation which included the announcement of a bunch of different titles and while some were expected one came seemingly out of nowhere.
During the presentation a mysterious trailer played before revealing its title Deathverse: Let it Die, the sequel to Grasshopper Manufacture and GungHo’s 2016 free-to-play title Let it Die.
This sequel changes some big things up from the first game with the first being a roguelike while its successor is a multiplayer survival action game coming to PS4 and PS5 in Spring of 2022.
The trailer shown off during the event had characters doing battle within an arena using a variety of weapons and powers. As you’d expect after this played fans were quick to take to social media sharing their thoughts and excitement for the surprising sequel in the world of Let it Die.
The game will be available next year but for those who aren’t sure how it will follow on from the first Let it Die title, a description was shared online.
“Set hundreds of years after the events of Let It Die, Deathverse: Let It Die brings players into the world of smash-hit reality show ‘Death Jamboree.’ Hosted by the charismatic Bryan Zemeckis, with commentary from former Champion Queen B, the MCs’ personalities are just as colorful as the bloodstained stage. While it’s well known that ‘Death Jamboree’ is produced by the enigmatic Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company, the show’s past is steeped in mystery and led by a cabal of shadowy figures. It’s time to master your favorite weapon, captivate fans with showstopping moves, and gain the admiration of a global audience to become a rising star.”
