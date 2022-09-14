The latest Nintendo Direct gave us a bunch of new HD ports, but where on Hyrule is ‘Wind Waker’?
Despite a new trailer and release date for the hotly anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, it seems The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reveal at Nintendo Direct wasn’t enough to satiate nostalgic Nintendo fans who have been holding out hope around rumors of HD ports for Wind Waker and Twilight Princess.
The rumor mill around the remaster of the fan-favorite classics has been churning for the better part of this year, with Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb stating on multiple occasions that an announcement was incoming
Following no such news during the Direct, Twitter was quick to start piling on to express their disappointment around the hype train never leaving the station.
Some fans were just plain old sad that the ports don’t appear to be coming to Switch any time soon. Of course, Wind Waker HD already exists in some capacity, but on the Wii U – a console much of the Nintendo fanbase would likely rather forget.
While news of ports and remasters were scarce, fans were still treated to some juicy Zelda news. A brief new trailer for the Breath of the Wild sequel – now titled Tears of the Kingdom – saw Link take to the skies about Hyrule, hinting that the scope of this new adventure will be somehow even grander than the last.
In other HD port news for the Switch, fans will be getting a string of Mario Party games, the iconic Pokémon Stadium series, and more.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hits store shelves on May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch.