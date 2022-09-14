The latest Nintendo Direct gave us a bunch of new HD ports, but where on Hyrule is ‘Wind Waker’?

Despite a new trailer and release date for the hotly anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, it seems The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reveal at Nintendo Direct wasn’t enough to satiate nostalgic Nintendo fans who have been holding out hope around rumors of HD ports for Wind Waker and Twilight Princess.

Why is it so hard for Nintendo to port over Twilight Princess and Wind Waker? #zelda pic.twitter.com/zz0jlVA8LZ — Logan_Mc (@mc_logan9) September 13, 2022

The rumor mill around the remaster of the fan-favorite classics has been churning for the better part of this year, with Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb stating on multiple occasions that an announcement was incoming

Following no such news during the Direct, Twitter was quick to start piling on to express their disappointment around the hype train never leaving the station.

“Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD Switch ports will be announced at this direct.” pic.twitter.com/yJqrIQNZ8m — Crepuscular Sky (@CrepuscularSkyy) September 13, 2022

Me waving goodbye to my hopes of Wind Waker ever being ported: pic.twitter.com/unGWNq3c6p — Jonathon Dornbush (@jmdornbush) September 13, 2022

Some fans were just plain old sad that the ports don’t appear to be coming to Switch any time soon. Of course, Wind Waker HD already exists in some capacity, but on the Wii U – a console much of the Nintendo fanbase would likely rather forget.

They didn't announce the wind waker & twilight princess HD port even tho leaker said it would happen for 9th time this year pic.twitter.com/6eSisw1E4L — Toon Minamimoto (@TGj456) September 13, 2022

While news of ports and remasters were scarce, fans were still treated to some juicy Zelda news. A brief new trailer for the Breath of the Wild sequel – now titled Tears of the Kingdom – saw Link take to the skies about Hyrule, hinting that the scope of this new adventure will be somehow even grander than the last.

Me: Can y’all put Wind Waker and Metroid Prime on the Switch?



Nintendo: #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/vYKSGHvy4E — Drew (@DrewSkywalker) September 13, 2022

In other HD port news for the Switch, fans will be getting a string of Mario Party games, the iconic Pokémon Stadium series, and more.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hits store shelves on May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch.

