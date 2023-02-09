The mysterious voice in new ‘The Legend of Zelda’ trailer may belong to a ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ star

Nintendo’s newest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has fans speculating on the game’s cast members. The trailer featured a dark and evil voice, potentially Ganondorf’s. And fans noticed that this particular big bad sounded very familiar.

There is speculation that Critical Role‘s dungeon master and famous voice actor, Matthew Mercer was the voice that was heard in the trailer. While nothing was confirmed by Nintendo or Mercer himself, fans recognized that deep, gritty, and menacing voice from anywhere, especially due to how popular Critical Role has become during the past few years.

Mercer’s name went viral on Twitter, with fans instantly speculating that he is the voice actor in the trailer. Excitement sparked after the trailer’s release, with fans hoping that it’s really him and looking forward to hearing more of his performance as Ganon once the game officially comes out.

MATTHEW MERCER, IN MY LEGEND OF ZELDA GAME??? I NEED SO MANY MINUTES



AND HE'S VOICING **CALAMITY** GANON??? I NEED EVEN MORE MINUTES pic.twitter.com/TlVSaoMak0 — Rich is crying over LOVM 🗡️🗡️🗡️🪶 (@tempests_guard) February 8, 2023

There is nothing confirming that was @matthewmercer on the tears trailer.



But I've watched roughly 1000 hours of Matt Mercer do brooding and sinister dragons, wizards, goliaths, and ancient transcendent Tieflings turned flesh demons.



And Ganondorf sounded PRETTY CLOSE 😱😱😱 — Michael McEntee (@McEnteeTalksVO) February 9, 2023

Non-Nintendo players and those who haven’t finished Breath of the Wild have come out to say that they’re going to start playing the game in preparation for Tears of the Kingdom. And why wouldn’t they? Have you seen Mercer do the voices in his D&D campaigns? Having him voice the big bad in a Zelda game has to be exciting.

Is Matthew Mercer the reason I'll definitely buy a Nintendo Switch now before getting a PS5? Yes, yes it is — S'Teph (@StphnKnight) February 9, 2023

NO ONE TALK TO ME I NEED TO FINISH BREATH OF THE WILD SO I CAN SEE MATTHEW MERCER IN THE SECOND GAME — mikey? (@nottcolleen) February 9, 2023

Asides from Dungeons and Dragons, Mercer is known for his previous roles, such as Levi in Attack on Titan, Jotaro Kujo from Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, and Falco in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. At the moment, it wasn’t revealed if that was really Ganondorf’s voice in the trailer. The character in question has not been confirmed for the game’s release, as he was defeated at the end of Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.