This leak could be Kryptonite for James Gunn’s Superman reboot and DC’s biggest release of 2024

In the run-up to the much-anticipated Superman: Legacy finally going before cameras, James Gunn is trying his hardest right now to get the intel on his DCU reboot under control. For instance, did you hear Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Pom Klementieff was in the movie? Well, you shouldn’t have because she isn’t.

Unfortunately another major leak has hit the DC multimedia multiverse that Gunn can’t do anything about. With DC taking a year off from releasing any big-screen outings due to the new DC Studios chief developing his own universe, the biggest DC title dropping in 2024 has to be Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. With a title like that and the fact it’s a sequel to the ultra-popular Arkhamverse, hype for this one has been through the roof ever since it was announced in 2020.

And yet a fresh batch of leaks have emerged that are threatening to kill the enthusiasm for the game stone dead, in a myriad ways. For starters, alleged leak art appears to confirm that both Poison Ivy and Joker, both dead by the end of Arkham Knight, are resurrected in the new game. A little unfortunate that it’s undoing their prior demises, but hey, this is DC, where nobody stays dead for long.

Image via Rocksteady Studios

Unfortunately, the treatment of a beloved favorite who sadly is about to make their final ever appearance is what’s really ticking fans off. Despite a big hint sitting right there in the title, further images reveal that Task Force X will indeed succeed in murdering the League. Specifically, Batman. The Dark Knight will be voiced in the game by none other than voice acting legend Kevin Conroy, making this his last posthumous role as the hero following his passing in 2022. The fact that this is how this legend of Batman media is going out is not going down all that well.

But how does this affect Gunn’s ambitious upcoming plans for the DCU? On Threads, Gunn let slip that the Arkhamverse will continue — “No plans of it being the last!” he posted in response to fans inquiring about Suicide Squad ending the franchise… before swiftly deleting it. Clearly, then, the Arkhamverse is one of those rare brands that will be allowed to exist outside of the DCU, like The Batman and Joker movies. Remember, other upcoming games are set to be part of DCU canon.

With Gunn putting his weight behind this controversial new game, much as he did the equally divisive The Flash earlier this year, the filmmaker might be getting a reputation for backing DC media that people claim ruined their childhoods. So Superman: Legacy really has its work cut out in proving to one and all that the keys to the DC kingdom are in safe hands.