‘Batman’ fans revolt after Kevin Conroy snubbed by Oscars ‘In Memoriam’

The Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ sequence is an opportunity for the industry to remember the leading lights of entertainment that have died over the last year. The 2023 awards saw Lenny Kravitz perform “Calling All Angels” as footage of much-missed stars like Angela Lansbury, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Liotta, Kirstie Alley and Raquel Welch played on a screen behind him.

But, as usual, there were a bunch of controversial snubs. Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, and Tom Sizemore didn’t make the cut, though one omission has Batman fans fuming. This is Kevin Conroy, who died in November 2022 and whose gravelly tones defined the character in animated features and video games.

You might argue that Conroy is more of a television actor, though it’s worth underlining that the excellent Batman: Mask of the Phantasm got a theatrical release, so we think he should have gotten a nod. Fans aren’t taking this sitting down, taking to social media to protest his exclusion:

No way they forgot to include Kevin Conroy?!?!?! #oscars pic.twitter.com/ytqwdmmvvE — Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) March 13, 2023

We miss him:

The Oscars In Memoriam didn't include Kevin Conroy.



So I just want to take second to say Rest In Peace Kevin Conroy 🕊️ (1955 – 2022) pic.twitter.com/JjqGPor2iN — MahvelBoah  (@ThisIsHow1Win) March 13, 2023

Voice actors in general deserve more recognition for their work:

The Academy Awards didn't include him on the broadcast. Kevin Conroy. You are sorely missed.

Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SHtO3LRDV7 — Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) March 13, 2023

We can only agree:

Really disappointed #Oscars

For not honoring Kevin Conroy in your memorian segment ( i guess people that defined many childhoods are not as important as other people in the business to you ) pic.twitter.com/XWNqaqPgDO — Sophie Cooper (@LeskeSophie) March 13, 2023

The Oscars not featuring Kevin Conroy in the In Memoriam is total dogshit — HUMAN MICHAEL (@itshumanmichael) March 13, 2023

Here’s hoping he at least gets a nod at the Emmys:

The Oscars didnt put Kevin Conroy in their memoriam, so Ill say my thanks here. Thank You Kevin Conroy for all you gave us during your career and life. You inspired many, many people with your talent.

We all hope youre resting well know youll forever be missed.#RIPKevinConroy — Adam Harris (@FadedMetalVoice) March 13, 2023

Maybe they just have a grudge against Batmen?

Fuck the Oscars. They Left out Adam west, and they Left out Kevin Conroy. https://t.co/PBWDGwzM3C — Garrett Darkstar (@Garrett20001) March 13, 2023

Conroy’s final performance as the Dark Knight will come in Rocksteady Studios’ upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This was due out in May, though after the underwhelming reception to the recent big reveal of the gameplay, it’s been pushed back to an undetermined date later in the year. That will see Conroy playing an ‘evil’ Batman corrupted by Brainiac, so if we have to kill him off then just go ahead and insert that meme of Wesley Snipes crying right here.