‘Batman’ fans revolt after Kevin Conroy snubbed by Oscars ‘In Memoriam’
The Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ sequence is an opportunity for the industry to remember the leading lights of entertainment that have died over the last year. The 2023 awards saw Lenny Kravitz perform “Calling All Angels” as footage of much-missed stars like Angela Lansbury, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Liotta, Kirstie Alley and Raquel Welch played on a screen behind him.
But, as usual, there were a bunch of controversial snubs. Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, and Tom Sizemore didn’t make the cut, though one omission has Batman fans fuming. This is Kevin Conroy, who died in November 2022 and whose gravelly tones defined the character in animated features and video games.
You might argue that Conroy is more of a television actor, though it’s worth underlining that the excellent Batman: Mask of the Phantasm got a theatrical release, so we think he should have gotten a nod. Fans aren’t taking this sitting down, taking to social media to protest his exclusion:
We miss him:
Voice actors in general deserve more recognition for their work:
We can only agree:
Here’s hoping he at least gets a nod at the Emmys:
Maybe they just have a grudge against Batmen?
Conroy’s final performance as the Dark Knight will come in Rocksteady Studios’ upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This was due out in May, though after the underwhelming reception to the recent big reveal of the gameplay, it’s been pushed back to an undetermined date later in the year. That will see Conroy playing an ‘evil’ Batman corrupted by Brainiac, so if we have to kill him off then just go ahead and insert that meme of Wesley Snipes crying right here.