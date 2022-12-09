Kevin Conroy fans are in mourning all over again as his final Batman performance is unveiled

A month ago we received the terrible news that Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy had died. For many Conroy was the Dark Knight, with his gravelly tones defining the role for a generation in Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s and going on to regularly reprise the role, perhaps most notable in Rocksteady’s Arkham games.

Conroy’s death came as a shock because he hadn’t publicly disclosed that he was ill and at the age of just 66 we assumed he had many performances left to give. But, as of The Game Awards last night, we know his final performance will be in Rocksteady’s upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Fans are glad we’ll get to hear him one more time, but understandably saddened that this is the end for Conroy’s Batman:

Honestly his death is sad. I grew up with always thinking of him as Batman's voice and he's gone 😭 https://t.co/OLER1G1C6P — Victoria 🎀 🦃 (@EuphoriTori) December 9, 2022

Anyone who replaces him has massive shoes to fill:

This is so sad, I literally can’t think about not hearing him anymore after this https://t.co/MFKZbYmAU8 — Foxy 🇮🇹 (@foxyITA_) December 9, 2022

The most appropriate reaction gif:

I am saluting my hero to hear his voice in the game one last time 😿 https://t.co/yuaw5NoiuK pic.twitter.com/BTqSKhoVEp — Solar Pixel (@solar2099) December 9, 2022

Let’s just hope you don’t actually have to kill Batman in this game:

Me playing the game and being given no choice but to kill batman knowing its Kevin's last time voicing the character.



Seriously thank you Kevin conroy. https://t.co/nBZhUgqb2Z pic.twitter.com/I966pHNPuR — Mikemic productions. (@Mikemicproduc25) December 9, 2022

For some this means they’re now on board with the game:

okay… I guess I'm gonna have to play the suicide squad game https://t.co/RajiElev0j — Sam🍒 (@Valk__Phoenix) December 9, 2022

One final performance…

Development of the long-awaited new entry in the Arkham universe is now almost complete, with the game combining a single-player campaign with a four-player cooperative multiplayer mode. We still have some reservations about this co-op focus, especially after the disappointing Gotham Knights, but if Conroy’s Batman is here we’re not going to miss it for the world.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 26, 2023.