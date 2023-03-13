John Travolta had the most emotional moment of the Oscars remembering his eternal ‘Grease’ scene partner

Every year, the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars is certainly one that chokes up both audiences and industry insiders, as all of the best and greatest creative minds that Hollywood has lost in the past year are remembered.

This year, John Travolta was tasked with introducing the performance by Lenny Kravitz. Of course, one of Travolta’s most famous roles was in the musical Grease alongside Olivia Newton-John, who sadly passed away in August last year.

While Travolta didn’t name-drop his scene partner, he became more and more visibly and audibly choked up as he delivered his speech:

John Travolta gets emotional as he introduces the "In Memoriam" segment at the #Oscars: "They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/67NZN8e11d — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

“In this industry we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love. And since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community in this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we’ve lost. Who’ve dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera. Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us. They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.”

All credit to Travolta, who is still likely mourning Newton-John (and perhaps more of the people featured in the In Memoriam), for keeping his composure as well as he did as he was up on stage introducing Kravitz.

The 2023 Oscars certainly had its share of emotional acceptance speeches and moments (Ke Huy Quan’s tearful Best Supporting Actor springs to mind), but it was definitely difficult not to shed a tear as Travolta spoke in reverence of his dearly departed co-star.