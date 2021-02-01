Resident Evil Fans Raise Money In Memory Of Village Voice Actress Jeanette Maus

Resident Evil Village fans have been paying tribute to actor Jeanette Maus following confirmation of her tragic passing.

The news, delivered by Maus’ husband Dusty Warren on Facebook, states that the 39-year-old died due to complications from a long battle with colon cancer following her diagnosis in April 2020. Since being made public, condolences have been pouring in from all over, including Capcom. The developer, which is currently priming the latest installment in its survival horror franchise for release in just a few months’ time, paid tribute to Maus – who voiced various roles in the sequel, including the witch-like daughters of Lady Dimitrescu – with the following statement:

We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.

Fans, on the other hand, have responded by sending donations to her family over on a GoFundMe started shortly after her diagnosis. As of writing, no official update – for obvious reasons – has been provided on the page since December 2020, but that hasn’t stopped scores of users from donating towards medical costs and bills, with the current figure having rocketed way beyond $60,000. One can only hope that the financial relief will give Warren and the rest of Maus’ family the much-needed reprieve they need during the period of mourning.

Resident Evil Village, which could well be the final project to feature the actress, is scheduled to arrive on May 7th and we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Capcom pay tribute to her in some form or fashion, likely as a memorial in the post-game credits.

You can look for the title to arrive on both current and last-gen consoles and so far, it’s shaping up to be another exciting outing for the beloved survival horror franchise. Don’t miss it.