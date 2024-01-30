Turns out the ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ campaign is surprisingly short

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now out. Kinda. Those who pre-ordered the $100 deluxe edition can now play the game, while everyone else has to wait until Feb 2. Then again, given that bugs and glitches saw the game unceremoniously yanked offline hours after its launch and the servers only seem to be sporadically up, few people have been able to put serious time into it.

However, even in this short period players have reported finishing the main campaign, as proven by a proliferation of spoilers online about key events in the game. One somewhat eyebrow-raising report is that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League appears to be far shorter than many anticipated. So, how long is it?

How long to beat the main story?

In early Jan. Rocksteady’s studio product director Darius Sadeghian promised that “story-wise, [Kill The Justice League] is easily our biggest game”. 2015’s Arkham Knight clocked in (as per HowLongtoBeat) at 22.5 hours, so we were anticipating Suicide Squad to be somewhere around the 25 to 30-hour mark.

So we’re a bit baffled to see those who’ve completed the game report that it’s shorter than even 2009’s Arkham Asylum.

For example, user Suspicious-Ear-2338 on r/SuicideSquadGaming reports that finishing the game “took me about 9 hours without skipping a cutscene and dying once in a boss battle”. Another user, JKB3271 says “it only took me like 7 hours…“. This seems to be backed up by YouTube videos containing all the game’s cutscenes, which clocks in at 3.5 hours total.

It’s worth pointing out that there’s an endgame mode called “Finite Crisis” which contains side missions after you beat the game. Additionally, the Suicide Squad story will presumably continue in future DLCs.

Even so, 7-9 hours is surprisingly short for a major modern game and, just as with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we suspect that many will be loudly wailing they haven’t got their money’s worth.