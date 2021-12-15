Sam Fisher fans can break out the night-vision goggles in celebration of Ubisoft’s announcement that a remake of their acclaimed stealth action game Splinter Cell is now underway.

The announcement was made Wednesday from Ubisoft’s official Twitter account, which you can view right here.

Third Echelon stand by….



A Splinter Cell remake is underway at @UbisoftToronto. Learn more about the project and how you could join the team:https://t.co/XOeGAfS7ac pic.twitter.com/9gqZEJ9OyJ — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 15, 2021

According to the announcement, the project is being taken up by game development studio Ubisoft Toronto. The post, which included the iconic trio of green lights from Sam’s specialized spy goggles charging up, doubled as an advertisement for open positions with Ubisoft Toronto. The short video clip concluded with the messages “now hiring” and “join us.”

According to Ubisoft’s website the Splinter Cell remake “will draw from the rich canvas of the brand.”

First hitting consoles back in 2002, the series was once one of Ubisoft’s flagship titles. Each entry in the series, which includes seven total games, were critically and commercially successful, though fans of the franchise haven’t seen a fresh installment since 2013.

The series follows the covert missions of spy Sam Fisher, a highly trained agent who is part of fictitious black-ops sub-division within the National Security Agency called Third Echelon. What’s more, the series included tie-in novels which were endorsed by, but not directly penned by, author Tom Clancy, who is known for his military fiction books such as The Hunt for Red October and Rainbow Six (the latter of which was also adapted into a video game series).

Though the original series was created in Unreal Engine, this new remake will reportedly be rebuilt from the ground up “using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop Engine,” the company said, in order to “deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for.” That same gaming engine is also being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and an upcoming Ubisoft Star Wars game.

There’s no official release date for the Splinter Cell remake as of yet, but we’ll be sure to provide you with all the updates on when it might be hitting store shelves and digital marketplaces as soon as the information becomes available.