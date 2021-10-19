Ubisoft Reportedly Greenlights New Splinter Cell Game

Stealth has become a commonplace feature in most modern games but it wasn’t always that way. One of the first franchises to really popularize the use of stealth in games was Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell. The first game was released back in 2002 and spawned six sequels. Tom Hardy was even supposed to star in a movie years ago before that project disappeared into the ether.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist was the last game in the franchise to come out and that was released back in 2013. Since then, there’s been little development for the once-popular series of games. However, that could be changing soon. According to a new report from VGC, Ubisoft has greenlit a new Splinter Cell game.

Little is known about the project right now as it’s still in the early stages of production, per the report. This should be exciting news for fans of the franchise as it has been eight years since the last game was released. Ubisoft has been attempting to develop a VR Splinter Cell game but this appears to be a completely separate thing from that. Considering the game is just starting development, it will likely take a while for it to be released but this is a promising step for the franchise.