Watch: Action-Packed Aliens: Fireteam Trailer Teases A Co-Op Shooter

Been itching to let loose your trigger finger on a pack of eternally angry Xenomorphs? If your answer is yes (and let’s be real, who wouldn’t want to do that?), then Aliens: Fireteam is the perfect game for you.

Showcased for the first time earlier today with some impressive-looking alpha gameplay footage, Cold Iron Studios’ – formed back in 2015 by a group of industry veterans – upcoming debut explores a scenario so rarely touched upon in any media starring the fearsome Xenomorphs. What if you, and a group of fellow soldiers, didn’t cower in fear at the sight of a multi-mouthed alien attempting to chow down on your flesh, but armed yourself to the teeth and faced a horde of the buggers head-on? The answer, as if you needed any further indication, looks a lot like Fireteam.

Set more than two decades after the original trilogy, players and their comrades assume the role of a Colonial Marine aboard the USS Endeavor tasked with answering a distress call from the outer colonies.

We all know by now, of course, that such premises rarely, if ever, result in a happy and uneventful conclusion, and before long you’ll be knee-deep in alien guts spewing skin-melting blood all over the shop. Spread across four distinct campaigns and boasting “stunning visuals, realistic environments and futuristic weapons,” Cold Iron bills this addition to the franchise as first and foremost a survival experience intended to be replayed over and over again. More than 20 different enemy types will be present at launch, including variants on the standard Xenomorph as well as other foes, including Weland-Yutani Synthetics (read: cyborgs).

As for when you can expect to go hands-on with it, Aliens: Fireteam is slotted in for a summer 2021 launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC. Have your own early impressions to share? Sound off in the usual place down below!