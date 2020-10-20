Watch: Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Trailer Reveals Tons Of Spooky Cosmetics

To the complete surprise of absolutely nobody, numerous leaks detailing Apex Legends‘ next big update have turned out to be 100% accurate.

Then again, given how successful Respawn’s in-game Halloween celebrations proved to be last year, it doesn’t exactly take a bunch of data mined information to predict the spooky occasion’s return to Kings Canyon. While the name might be identical, however, there’s plenty here for fresh and returning players alike to sink their teeth into over the next fortnight or so, including brand new game mode, Shadow Royale. Before we get into the nitty gritty of what that limited time affair entails, though, check out the gallery below for a preview of the cosmetics headed to an in-game store near you.

Watch: Apex Legends Halloween Event Trailer Reveals Tons Of Spooky Cosmetics 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It goes without saying, of course, that most of the outfits on offer this year will require dropping some real cash on Apex Coins to unlock, but there’s also a reward track free for all players that includes weapon and character skins, as well as a neat-looking Gun Charm.

As for Shadow Royale, you’ll once again be paying a visit to an alternate dimension to take part in this perverted version of the Apex Games, with none other than synthetic assassin Revenant returning, once more, to oversee the mayhem. As with any standard trios match, you’ll drop into the action from above and gear up for the inevitable fight ahead. In this instance, however, death is only the beginning. Should you fall foul of an opponent’s well-placed Wingman shot, you’ll return in “Shadow Form” and be encouraged to exact sweet, sweet vengeance on those who robbed you of your first life.

Oh, and it’s worth noting, too, that upon being resurrected, you’ll have access to several new abilities, including heightened agility (read: wall running), increased speed and a mean left hook. Victory awaits for the last squad remaining with ‘living’ teammates.

Apex Legends: Fight or Fright goes live this week, October 22nd, and runs until November 2nd. Happy Halloween!