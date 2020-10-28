Watch: Apex Legends Season 7 Launch Trailer Reveals New Map Olympus

Respawn Entertainment has just released the launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 7, confirming several leaks in the process, including the long-awaited arrival of an all-new map.

As teased earlier this month, World’s Edge, on the verge of total collapse due to continued experiments conducted by Hammond Robotics, has forced the Apex Games and all of its participants to relocate elsewhere. Rather than head back to Kings Canyon, however, Mirage, Rampart, Pathfinder and their fellow competitors have emerged from warp space on the floating settlement of Olympus. This idyllic utopia doesn’t stay pristine-looking for long, however, as no sooner do the aforementioned trio arrive, is their drop-ship shot down by a building-sized rail gun.

Swiftly introducing herself to the crew, Season 7 newcomer Horizon makes quick work of an attacking team, showcasing her various abilities in the process, including what’s presumed to be her previously leaked ultimate – a gravity well able to trap and immobilize enemies.

In addition to all the above, fans are treated to a first look at Apex Legends‘ Trident vehicle. This speedy little cruiser can accommodate an entire three-man team on the battlefield and serves as the most efficient means for getting around Olympus, which Respawn describes as a “big place.” Just how much larger Season 7’s new map proves to be compares with its predecessors, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Keenly aware of the constant demand for new content, though, the developer has made sure to make the wait as short as possible. Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension launches next week, November 4th, for consoles and PC. Expect further details, including a breakdown of Horizon’s kit and in-game footage of Olympus, to arrive over the coming days.