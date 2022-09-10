At long last, Ubisoft has officially unveiled the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed series. Mirage centers around Basim, the Order’s member from Valhalla, who is taking the story back to the holy lands.

As you can see above, the French game developer is making good on its promise, taking the massively popular franchise to its roots by adopting a familiar setting and even older gameplay mechanics.

Ubisoft has yet to reveal more details about the narrative, but the cinematic trailer of Basim fighting his way through a pre-Medieval city and swearing an oath to join the “Hidden Ones,” or the Assassin Order, as it was known then, certainly brings back memories from the good old days. The developers also revealed that this entry takes place before Valhalla, featuring a much younger Basim as he makes his way in the world.

Shohreh Aghdashloo, whom most gamers recognize as the voice of Admiral Shala’Raan in Mass Effect and Lakshmi-2 in Destiny, is also joining the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is heading to your platform of choice in 2023.