Watch: Back 4 Blood Launch Trailer

A new trailer for Back 4 Blood anticipates shooting, slashing, and a lot more shooting to come in the upcoming cooperative survival game.

The title is developed by Turtle Rock Studios, the team behind Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2. The studio split from Valve in 2010, losing the rights to the cult classic zombie co-op survival shooter, and would go on to develop Evolve. Now, the studio returns to zombie-bound co-op with what’s been heralded as the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead.

Back 4 Blood will support 4 player co-op and 8 player PvP. It introduces a novel mechanic with deck-building, equipping players with stat-enhancing cards during combat. Described as a rogue-lite system, the mechanic aims to change up each playthrough by favoring different builds and styles of combat each run.

But perhaps the biggest change is the tonal shift of Back 4 Blood. While Left 4 Dead was grim, even haunting at times, Back 4 Blood is more colorful. It’s even in the tagline: Come Slay With Us. The “us” you play as are a group called the Cleaners while humans take the upper hand in the larger fight to rid their world of zombie hordes. You’ll be able to play as eight different Cleaners in the campaign, one of whom, “Mom,” is notably voiced by Barbara Crampton.

Back 4 Blood launches on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, the Xbox family of systems, and Game Pass on October 12th Early access opens on October 8th for those who pre-order the Deluxe or Ultimate editions.