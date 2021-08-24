Watch: Dying Light 2 Stay Human Trailer Shows Off New Parkour Gameplay

Techland showed off new parkour and combat gameplay elements in Dying Light 2 Stay Human at Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 stream today.

The sequel to 2015’s zombie survival game, Dying Light 2 is an action RPG that will feature twice the number of parkour moves from the original and an in depth hand-to-hand combat system. Players can now rebound off enemies’ bodies and jump onto other foes in more frequent human fights, and they can also explore taller buildings than in the original map.

Watch the Gamescom 2021 trailer above.

Dying Light 2 releases on Xbox One, Series X and S, PC, PS4, and PS5 releases Dec. 7.

