Watch: First Gameplay Footage Of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Shown In New Trailer

Marvel and tactical RPG fans rejoice — we finally get to see gameplay footage of Marvel’s Midnight Suns! IGN posted a video showing extended gameplay and providing a small walkthrough of parts of the game. Here’s the video’s description:

“For a deeper look at the tactical RPG gameplay in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, check out this six-minute narrated gameplay walkthrough. It shows off both the card-based combat gameplay as well as the relationship aspect of the story. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due out in March 2022 for PC, PlayStation platforms, Xbox platforms, and Nintendo Switch

