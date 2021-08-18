Watch: First Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Reveals A Sprawling Open World

The Pokémon Company has revealed first gameplay for upcoming Switch exclusive, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, showcasing the sprawling open-world in which Trainers dwelling in ancient Sinnoh will interact with, catch, and battle wild Pokémon. Set thousands of years before the core RPG series, Legends depicts a period where ‘Mon and man have yet to form the all-important bonds of friendship.

That being the case, many of the Pokédex entries fans have grown to adore over the years will attack the player on sight and give chase. Fortunately, safe havens in the form of small settlements will give you a chance to stock up on Poké Balls for each journey across various inhospitable biomes. These can all be made easier to traverse via the help of tamed Pokémon, with several scenes showcasing land, sea and air transport. Whether these mounts must first be captured before being used in such a way remains to be seen.

We’ll be sure to update you with more information as it surfaces, but for now, check out the initial gameplay above and share your early impressions in the comments below!

This story is breaking