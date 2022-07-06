After years of waiting, PlayStation fans have been treated to an official release date for God of War: Ragnarok with a new cinematic trailer that highlights the bond between Kratos and his son Atreus.

Indeed, it seems that those rumors of Ragnarok being delayed to 2023 were unfounded after all, as the game will come out on Nov. 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This will probably mark the last AAA cross-gen title to release on PlayStation 4 as well, with Sony finally bidding the best-selling eighth-gen device goodbye through the sequel to one of the greatest games of all time.

As you can see above, “Father and Son” starts with the titular God of War and his son fighting monstrosities of all shapes and forms on a snowy mountain pass. Kratos gets tossed down, where he is set by dozens of foot soldiers. As Atreus joins him, the camera pans out to show us a gigantic wolf, probably Fenrir from Norse mythology.

The first game, a reboot of the God of War franchise, came out in 2018 to unanimous and universal acclaim from critics and gamers. It was also the first title in the series to introduce Kratos to the world of Norse mythology, having already burned through every god or deity imaginable in its Greek counterpart.

God of War has been praised for its compelling narrative and bold attitude towards fundamental gameplay changes to the franchise. Moving away from the hack-and-slash structure of the previous games, the 2018 reboot utilizes an over-the-shoulder free camera similar to a number of other conventional action-adventure games, while retaining the absolute joy of annihilating everything in your path as Kratos.

We expect the sequel to build on that new formula, though to know where the franchise will go from here, we’ll have to play Ragnarok for ourselves in November.